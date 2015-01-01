पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका निर्वाचन:36 वार्ड के 75 हजार 575 मतदाता कर सकेंगे अपने मत का उपयाेग

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • आज होगा अंतिम मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन

नपा निर्वाचन के लिए मतदाता सूची का काम खत्म हाे चुका है। रविवार काे नपा निर्वाचन के लिए अंतिम मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन स्थानीय निर्वाचन कार्यालय द्वारा किया जाएगा। बीएलओ अंतिम मतदाता सूची लेकर अपने केंद्राें पर बैठेंगे, जहां से मतदाता अपने नाम का परीक्षण कर सकेगा।

अंतिम मतदाता सूची में 36 वार्ड के 75 हजार 575 मतदाता शामिल हैं, जाे अपने मत का उपयाेग आगामी नपा चुनाव में कर सकेंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त अब नपा चुनाव की मतदाता सूची में नाम शामिल नहीं हाे पाएंगे। प्रारंभिक सूची पर 8 आपत्ति आई थी, जिनका निराकरण करने के बाद अंतिम सूची प्रकाशित की जा रही है।

विधानसभा की मतदाता सूची में जुड़े नए मतदाताओं के नाम नपा की मतदाता सूची में शिफ्ट नहीं किए गए हैं। वजह नपा की मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए अलग से आवेदन करना था लेकिन इस बात का प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं हाे सका।

जिन मतदाताओं ने 2020 जनवरी से अभी तक अपने नाम विधानसभा की मतदाता सूची में जुड़वाए थे, वे निश्चिंत थे कि उनका नाम नपा की मतदाता सूची में जुड़ जाएगा लेकिन नियम का फेर हाेने व प्रचार नहीं हाेने से उन मतदाताओं द्वारा आवेदन ही नहीं किए गए हैं। ऐसे में लगभग 2 हजार मतदाता नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में अपने मत का उपयाेग नहीं कर सकेंगे।

बीएलओ ने लिखित में सूची दी : 5 दिसंबर तक मतदाता सूची में आवेदन लेने की अंतिम तारीख थी। 8 दिन में 636 आवेदन नाम जाेड़ने के लिए आए थे।

इन्हें स्थानीय निर्वाचन कार्यालय ने नपा मतदाता सूची में जाेड़ दिया लेकिन विधानसभा की मतदाता सूची वाले नाम शिफ्ट नहीं किए गए। ऐसे में बीएलओ द्वारा जब मतदाता सूची का मिलान किया गया ताे लगभग हर वार्ड से 50-100 मतदाताओं के नाम नपा की मतदाता सूची में नहीं मिले।

इस पर बीएलओ द्वारा मय सूची के आवेदन दिया गया। इस पर उन्हें आवेदन दस्तावेजाें के साथ भरने की बात कही गई। अंतिम समय में दस्तावेज उपलब्ध हाेने में दिक्कत हाेने से निर्वाचन शाखा के अधिकारियाें ने बिना दस्तावेज और आवेदन के नाम जाेड़ने से मना कर दिया।

शिकायताें के बाद काटे गए 525 नाम

प्रारंभिक सूची में कई त्रुटियां सामने आई थी। इस पर 8 आपत्ति लगाई गई थी। आपत्ति के बाद शुक्रवार काे बीएलओ के माध्यम से मतदाता सूची का मिलान कराकर दाे बार, शिफ्ट, मृत्यु हाेने वाले नामाें काे हटाने का काम कराया गया। इसमें लगभग 525 नाम हटाए गए हैं। अकेले वार्ड क्रमांक 8 से ही पूर्व पार्षद प्रमाेद चाैहान द्वारा 299 नाम गलत हाेने का शिकायती आवेदन दिया गया था। इसके अलावा अन्य लाेगाें ने भी सूची उपलब्ध कराई थी।

8 दिन के शिविर में आए आवेदन

नाम जाेड़ने के लिए 636 नाम हटाने के लिए 125 नाम संशाेधन के लिए 02

