मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण योजना:8613 किसानों के खाते में ऑनलाइन पहुंचेगी 1 कराेड़ 72 लाख रुपए की सम्मान निधि

नागदा
नागदा-खाचरौद विधानसभा के 8613 किसानों के खाते में मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण योजना के तहत सम्मान निधि की 1 करोड़ 72 लाख 26 हजार रुपए की राशि मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चाैहान द्वारा ऑनलाइन जमा की जाएगी।

यह जानकारी विधायक दिलीप सिंह गुर्जर ने देते हुए बताया कि जिन किसानों ने बीमा प्रीमियम (गेहूं, चना आदि) बैंकों के माध्यम से जमा की है, उन किसानों को शीघ्र बीमा राशि दिलाने का प्रयास चल रहा है। साथ ही पूर्व कमलनाथ सरकार ने 2019 सोयाबीन खराब की मुआवजा राशि 100 प्रतिशत स्वीकृत कर दी गई है, शेष 75 प्रतिशत वर्तमान सरकार को भुगतान करना थी लेकिन अभी तक 75 प्रतिशत सोयाबीन मुआवजा राशि बैंक खातों में जमा नहीं की गई है। जिससे किसान अपने हक के लिए दर-दर भटक रहे हैं।

गत दिनों 18 दिसंबर को मुख्यमंत्री ने 75 प्रतिशत सोयाबीन मुआवजा राशि किसानों के बैंक खातों में जमा करने की घोषणा की थी लेकिन डेढ़ माह व्यतीत हो जाने के बाद भी किसानों के खाते में राशि जमा नहीं हुई है। गुर्जर ने मुख्यमंत्री व कृषि मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर मुआवजा राशि भुगतान करने की मांग की है। वहीं गुर्जर ने बताया कि विधानसभा के बजट सत्र में बीमा व मुआवजा राशि शीघ्र प्रदान करने का मामला उठाया जाएगा।

26 हजार किसानों को 5 करोड़ की किसान सम्मान निधि का वन क्लिक से भुगतान
इधर पूर्व विधायक दिलीप सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान द्वारा 30 जनवरी को वन क्लिक के माध्यम से प्रदेश के 20 लाख किसानों को मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण योजना के तहत 400 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान बैंको के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। जिसमें विधानसभा क्षेत्र नागदा-खाचरौद के करीब 26 हजार किसानों को 5 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान इस योजना में किया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री का लाइव कार्यक्रम पूरे मप्र के साथ विधानसभा क्षेत्र नागदा-खाचरौद की पंचायतों में किसानों को स्क्रीन के माध्यम से दोपहर 1 बजे से दिखाया जाएगा। सामुदायिक भवन जनपद पंचायत खाचरौद में इस संबंध में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन रखा है। शेखावत ने बताया मुख्यमंत्री ने 18 दिसंबर 20 को 1600 रुपए की राहत राशि किसानों को प्रदान की थी

