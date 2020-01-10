पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बहिष्कार:एक साल पहले कोटवारों के बहिष्कार के बाद लिए आई ड्रेस कबाड़ में डाली

नागदा13 घंटे पहले
  • अब ड्रेस के लिए उनके खातों में डाले जा रहे 3500 रुपए

एक साल पहले काेटवारों के लिए तहसील कार्यालयों काे मिली ड्रेस अटाले में सड़ रही है। वजह इस ड्रेस का काेटवारों ने बहिष्कार कर दिया था। इसके बाद शासन के नए आदेश पर काेटवारों काे ड्रेस की जगह 3500 रुपए की राशि उनके खाते में भेजी, लेकिन इस ड्रेस का काेई सदुपयाेग नहीं किया गया और लाखाें रुपए की ड्रेस जाे अभी भी अच्छी है, उसे सड़ने के लिए अटाले में पटक दिया गया है। शासन के निर्देशानुसार हर साल काेटवारों काे दाे जाेड़ी ड्रेस, एक जाेड़ी बरसाती जूते, 3 साल में गर्म काेट, 5 साल में बेल्ट व अन्य सामान दिया जाता है। 2019 में जाे ड्रेस भेजी गई थी, वह बिना नाप की छाेटी-बड़ी थी।

इसे लेकर काेटवारों ने प्रदेशभर में ड्रेस का बहिष्कार कर राशि देने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद 2019 से ही काेटवारों काे 3500 रुपए उनके खाते में अाने लगे। जाे ड्रेस आई थी, उसे तहसील कार्यालय ने उज्जैन भेजी थी, लेकिन वहां से इसे वापस भेज दिया गया। तहसील कार्यालय में जगह का अभाव हाेने से इन ड्रेसों काे छत पर अटाले में डाल दी गई।

बता दें कि नागदा तहसील में कुल स्वीकृत 135 में से 127 पद पर काेटवार पदस्थ हैं। इसके मान से ड्रेस लगभग 4 लाख रुपए की है, जाे अटाले में सड़ रही है। ऐसे में राजस्व विभाग काे इन ड्रेसों का सदुपयाेग कर निर्धन लाेगों काे देना चाहिए, ताकि इसका काेई उपयाेग हाे सके, वरना 4 लाख रुपए की ड्रेस अटाले में ही सड़कर खराब हाे जाएगी और इसका काेई औचित्य नहीं रहेगा।

