उपहार:संस्कृति के मानवीय पहलू काे निभा रही स्नेह -कलेक्टर

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • मिठाई, पटाखे व टीएलएम किट का वितरण
  • 150 बच्चों और प्रशिक्षकों को तीन लाख रुपए से अधिक के उपहार बांटे

भारतीय संस्कृति और भारतीय दर्शन में मानवता और मानव कल्याण काे सबसे ऊपर रखा जाता है। भारतीय दर्शन काे पढ़ता हर काेई है लेकिन उसे समझना और उसे जीवन में उतारना बड़ा मुश्किल हाेता है। स्नेह के कार्याें में वहीं मानवीय पहलू नजर आता है।

यह बात बुधवार काे स्नेह परिसर में आयाेजित दिवाली उपहार वितरण कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर अाशीष सिंह ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कई बार ईश्वर से भी गलतियां हाे जाती है। इन बच्चाें में कमी वही गलती है लेकिन इसे कैसे सुधारा जाए, परिपक्व बनाया जाए, यह कार्य स्नेह कर रही है।

विशेष अतिथि सीएसपी मनाेज रत्नाकर रहे। स्नेह संस्थापक पंकज मारू ने अतिथि स्वागत उद्बोधन में बताया बौद्धिक दिव्यांग बच्चों द्वारा अत्यंत कलात्मक दीपकों का निर्माण संस्था की निदेशक डॉ. नैना क्रिश्चयन मचार व अन्य प्रशिक्षकों की देखरेख में किया जाता है। स्नेह द्वारा दिल्ली, मुंबई, कोलकाता, बड़ौदा, पुणे, इंदौर, भोपाल, बैंगलुरु सहित देश के अनेक शहरों में विभिन्न कॉर्पोरेट के माध्यम से इनकी बिक्री की गई।

दीपकों की बिक्री से प्राप्त आय के लाभांश व दानदाताओं के सहयोग से 150 दिव्यांग बच्चों और 35 प्रशिक्षकों को लगभग 3 लाख रुपए से अधिक राशि के उपहार, कपड़े, शूज, मिठाई, पटाखे व टीएलएम किट का वितरण किया गया है।

इस वर्ष प्रदेश के सभी संभागीय कमिश्नर, कलेक्टर, जिला पंचायत सीईओ को भी कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह व जिला पंचायत सीईओ अंकित अस्थाना की ओर से स्नेह के दीपक भेजे गए हैं। साथ ही राष्ट्रपति, उपराष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री, तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों को भी दीपक भेजे गए हैं। कलेक्टर ने समाराेह के पहले स्नेह परिसर का भ्रमण कर गतिविधियों को बारीकी से समझा।

शहर बने माॅडल, प्रशिक्षित बच्चों काे मिले काेई कार्य

कार्यक्रम के बाद अनाैपचारिक चर्चा में स्नेह की निदेशक डाॅ. मचार ने कलेक्टर काे बताया 18 वर्ष के बाद दिव्यांगजनों की नाैकरी के लिए काेई याेजना नहीं है। इस वजह से परेशानी आती है। वर्तमान में 40 बच्चों काे 6 माह का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है कि वह कार्य कर सकें। इन बच्चों काे जब स्कूलों या अन्य जगह भेजा गया ताे काेई उन्हें नाैकरी पर रखने काे तैयार ही नहीं था।

ऐसे में काेई याेजना या कार्य हाेना चाहिए, जिसके माध्यम से इन लाेगाें काे भी राेजगार मिले। शहर काे हम माॅडल बनाने चाहते हैं लेकिन दिक्कत आ रही है। कलेक्टर ने आश्वासन दिया कि इसके लिए भी चर्चा की जाएगी।

