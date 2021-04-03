पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भूमि परिवर्तन:सांसद की पहल के बाद नपा और राजस्व अमले ने न्यू ओवर ब्रिज की एप्राेच राेड का सीमांकन किया

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एप्रोच रोड से लेकर जवाहर मार्ग तक की रेलवे की जमीन को अब स्थानीय प्रशासन भूमि परिवर्तन कर अपने अधीन लेगा। सांसद अनिल फिराेजिया की पहल के बाद गुरुवार काे नपा और राजस्व विभाग के अमले ने न्यू ओवर ब्रिज की एप्राेच राेड का सीमांकन किया। इसमें रेलवे की जमीन की चर्तुसीमा काे नापा गया ताकि पता चल सके कि रेलवे की कितनी जमीन है ओर उसके बदले कितनी जमीन रेलवे को आंवटित करना हाेगी। रेलवे द्वारा कुछ समय से अपनी जमीन पर दीवार बनाने और खंभे लगाने का काम किया जा रहा था। दीवार बनाने से कई रहवासियों व व्यापारियों के मकान-दुकान के आगे रास्ता बंद हाे रहा है।

इसे लेकर सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया ने 18 जनवरी काे बैठक कर जमीन के बदले जमीन लेकर आमजनाें काे राहत की पहल की थी। 20 जनवरी काे राजस्व अमले ने डीआरएम कार्यालय रतलाम पहुंचकर प्रक्रिया समझी थी। गुरुवार काे राजस्व निरीक्षक रतनलाल डामाेर, पटवारी अनिल शर्मा, विश्वेश्वर शर्मा, किशनलाल परमार, नपा इंजीनियर शाहिद मिर्जा, अजीत तिवारी, रईस ने सांसद के सहयोगी प्रकाश जैन की माैजूदगी में सीमांकन कार्य पूरा किया, प्रतिवेदन शुक्रवार काे तहसील कार्यालय में दिया जाएगा। प्रकाश नगर के 15 हजार से अधिक लोगों को लाभ प्रकाश नगर के लगभग 15 हजार लोगों को इसका सबसे बड़ा फायदा होगा। एप्रोच रोड पर रेलवे की जमीन अगर मिलती है तो वहां सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह होगा कि यह रास्ता बंद नहीं होगा। प्रकाश नगर के सामने एप्रोच रोड पर इस जमीन का उपयोग सड़क बनाने, सामुदायिक भवन बनाने, पानी की टंकी बनाने, सार्वजनिक उद्यान आदि कार्य में किया जा सकेगा। एप्रोच रोड से सीधा रास्ता उज्जैन-जावरा बायपास को मिल सकता है। ग्राम पुवाडलिया (वार्ड क्रमांक-15) के लोगों को शहर में आने का सीधा रास्ता मिल सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें