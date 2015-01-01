पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यायालय से राहत नहीं:अवैध रूप से कॉलोनी काटने वालों की जमानत याचिका नामंजूर, जेल भेजा

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार लोगों पर एक दिन पहले दर्ज हुआ था प्रकरण

अवैध कॉलोनाइजर पर प्रकरण दर्ज होने के बाद शनिवार को इन्हें कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। न्यायालय ने इनकी जमानत याचिका नामंजूर करते हुए जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए। इनमें शहर के बड़े कपड़ा व्यापारी, होटल व स्कूल संचालक सहित चार लोग शामिल हैं।

अवैध कॉलोनाइजर को लेकर जांच के बाद कलेक्टर कार्यालय से 12 कॉलोनाइजर पर प्रकरण दर्ज करने के आदेश जारी हुए थे। इसके आधार पर अपूर्ण दस्तावेजों को पूर्ण कराने के बाद स्कूल संचालक यशवंत वागरेचा, होटल संचालक राजेंद्र जैन, कपड़ा व्यापारी अशोक कोलन पर मंडी थाने में नपा के आवेदन पर मप्र नपा अधिनियम 1961 की धारा 339 (ग) के तहत शुक्रवार को प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया था।

इनके साथ ही बिरलाग्राम थाने में मेहतवास हल्के में अवैध कॉलोनी निर्माण पर दीपक विश्वकर्मा पर भी प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया था। इन सभी ने बिना डायवर्शन, बिना कॉलोनाइजर के लाइसेंस और अन्य नियमों का पालन किए बिना ही कॉलोनी काटी थी। शनिवार को इन्हें न्यायालय में पेश किया गया।

दिनभर कोर्ट परिसर में इस मामले में लेकर हलचल मची रही। शहर के कई बड़े व्यापारी व अन्य लोग भी इस दौरान कोर्ट के आसपास मौजूद रहे। लंबी बहस और मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए न्यायालय ने इनकी जमानत की अर्जी खारिज कर दी। इस मामले में 8 अन्य लोगों पर भी अधिकारी जल्द कार्रवाई करने की बात कर रहे हैं।

