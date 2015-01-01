पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:बलाई महासंघ ने सौंपा ज्ञापन, देवास में युवक पर प्रकरण दर्ज, जेल भेजा

  • नागदा की युवती का देवास में फंदे पर मिले शव का मामला

विद्यानगर क्षेत्र की युवती का शव देवास के रानीबाग क्षेत्र में फंदे पर झूलता मिला था। युवती ने प्रेम विवाह किया था। मामले में युवक पर कार्रवाई की मांग काे लेकर हिंदू जागरण मंच, सामाजिक समरसता मंच ने ज्ञापन साैंपा था। शुक्रवार काे अभा बलाई महासंघ द्वारा गृहमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन साैंपकर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई। वहीं दूसरी ओर देवास पुलिस ने जांच के बाद युवक पर प्रकरण दर्ज कर न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

विद्यानगर क्षेत्र की युवती घर से लापता हाे गई थी। बिरलाग्राम पुलिस ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज की थी। लगभग एक माह बाद युवती ने थाने पर पहुंचकर सलमान नामक युवक से प्रेम विवाह करने का बयान दिया था। बालिग हाेने पर बयान दर्ज कर पुलिस ने उसे युवक के साथ जाने दिया था। कुछ दिन बाद ही उसका शव देवास में फंदे पर झूलता मिला। परिजन ने हत्या की आशंका जताई ताे संगठनों ने ज्ञापन साैंपा।

शुक्रवार काे अभा बलाई महासंघ के नेतृत्व में समाजजनों ने तहसीलदार आरके गुहा काे ज्ञापन सौंपकर दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। अखिल भारतीय बलाई महासंघ की नगर अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश परमार, शैलेष चाैहान, संजय परमार, अशोक चौहान, नेपाल सिंह देवड़ा, भीम आर्मी तहसील अध्यक्ष दिलीप परिहार, रोहित बाबा, अजय मालवीय, धर्मेंद्र, राजू चौहान, मांगीलाल मालवीय, जीवन पंवार आदि माैजूद थे।

पुलिस ने धारा 306 में दर्ज किया प्रकरण

देवास सिविल लाइन पुलिस थाना प्रभारी संजय हिंडलाेई ने बताया कि युवती की माैत के मामले में आरोपी सलमान पर धारा 306 के तहत आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। सलमान काे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

