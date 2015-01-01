पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उत्सव:आज से दिवाली तक बाजार में चार पहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर पाबंदी

बड़नगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धनतेरस के साथ ही गुरुवार से पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव शुरू हो जाएगा। पहले दिन बाजार में धन बरसेगा और अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना से भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा होगी। शाम होते ही घर आंगन दीपों की रोशनी से झिलमिलाएंगे। रंगोली सजेगी तो आतिशबाजी भी होगी। घर पकवानों से महकेंगे। पर्व की शुरुआत के पहले बुधवार से ही बाजार में ग्राहकी का माहौल रहा। ऐसे में यातायात व्यवस्था न बिगड़े इसलिए बाजार में चार पहिया वाहनों का प्रवेश रोका गया है।

टीआई सतनाम सिंह के अनुसार बाजार में ग्राहकी के कारण यातायात का दबाव बढ़ने से चार पहिया वाहनों का बाजार में प्रवेश बंद रहेगा। बड़े लोडिंग वाहन नगर में दिन के समय प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। धानमंडी, डाबरीचौक, नयापुरा, बस स्टैंड, खोबदरवाजा, तहसील चौराहा पर बैरिकेड्स लगाकर इन मार्गों से आने-जाने वाले वाहनों को रोका जा रहा है। व्यवस्था दिवाली तक रहेगी।

आज 5 करोड़ के कारोबार की उम्मीद: दोपहिया शोरूम संचालक विनय शर्मा ने बताया वाहनों की बुकिंग अच्छी है। धनतेरस पर दोपहिया वाहन मार्केट में करीब 2 करोड़ का कारोबार होने का अनुमान है।
सराफा व्यवसायी अभय टोंग्या ने बताया शहर में 50 से अधिक दुकानों को मिलाकर 50 लाख से अधिक का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है।

चांदी की लाइटवेट ज्वेलरी, सोने की चेन और मंगलसूत्र की मांग अधिक है। बर्तन खरीदी का महत्व होने से बाजार खनकेंगे। बर्तन व्यवसायी मोइनुद्दीन ने बताया कि स्टील, तांबे और पीतल के बर्तनों से दुकानें सज गई है। 11 दुकानों पर 10 लाख रुपए का कारोबार होने का अनुमान है।

कपड़ा एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष मांगीलाल ओरा ने बताया कि 100 दुकानों पर 25 लाख रुपए के कारोबार का अनुमान है। रेडीमेड कपड़ा व्यापारी सुभाष जैन ने बताया कि शहर में रेडीमेड परिधानों की 125 से अधिक दुकानें हैं। सभी को मिलकर 30 लाख रुपए के कारोबार का अनुमान है। किराना व्यापारी भगवान सेठ कल्याणी ने बताया कि 150 से अधिक किराना दुकानें हैं और 25 लाख से अधिक का कारोबार हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें