सम्मान:बिरला सेल्यूलोज बना नंबर वन, कैनोपी की हॉट बटन रिपोर्ट-20 में पाई पहली रैंक

नागदा8 मिनट पहले
आदित्य बिरला ग्रुप के बिरला सेल्यूलोज को कनाडा स्थित एन्वायरमेंटल गैर लाभकारी संस्था कैनोपी प्लेनेट सोसायटी की ओर से हॉट बटन रिपोर्ट 2020 के अंतर्गत डार्क ग्रीन शर्ट के सम्मान से नवाजा गया है। बिरला सेल्यूलोज, जोकि आदित्य बिरला ग्रुप का पल्प और फाइबर व्यावसायिक है, एक बार फिर से कैनोपी की हॉट बटन रिपोर्ट 2020 में वैश्विक स्तर पर पहले नंबर पर उभर कर सामने आया है।

यह सम्मान बिरला सेल्यूलोज को उसके प्राचीन और विलुप्त प्राय: जंगलों के संरक्षण के लिए निरंतर किए जा रहे प्रयासों के लिए दिया गया है। पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र की इस रिपोर्ट में मिलने वाली टॉप रैंकिंग इस बात को दर्शाती है कि लकड़ी के स्रोतों के दोहन को दीर्घकालिक तौर पर सुधारने, जंगलों का संरक्षण करने, फाइबर के नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन समाधानों के विकास में इनोवेशन लाने आैर अपनी समस्त वेल्यू चेन में पारदर्शिता बनाए रखने के लिए कंपनी प्रयास कर रही है। दिलीप गौर (बिजेनस डायरेक्टर, पल्प एंड फाइबर (बिरला सेल्यूलोज) आदित्य बिरला ग्रुप एवं मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर ग्रेसिम इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड) ने कहा बिरला सेल्यूलोज के लिए प्राचीन और विलुप्त होते जा रहे जंगलों की सुरक्षा सबसे ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है।

