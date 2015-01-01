पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटवारियों काे निर्देश:बिना डायवर्सन की 20 कॉलोनी पर प्रकरण, अब नियमों की अवहेलना कर काटी कॉलोनियों की होगी जांच

नागदा2 दिन पहले
  • तहसीलदार ने पटवारियों काे दिए निर्देश, जल्द बनाएं सूची

शहर में लगातार काॅलाेनी काटकर प्लॉट बेचने का काम हाे रहा है। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर एसडीएम आशुतोष गोस्वामी ने अवैध रूप से काटी जा रही काॅलाेनियों की जांच के निर्देश तहसीलदार आरके गुहा काे दिए थे। पटवारियों के माध्यम से पहले बिना डायवर्सन के काटी गई काॅलाेनियों की जांच कराई गई।

इसमें शहर की 20 काॅलाेनी ऐसी सामने आई, जिसमें कृषि से आवासीय में परिवर्तन कराए बिना ही प्लॉट काटने का कार्य किया गया। इन 20 काॅलाेनियाें के प्रकरण तहसील काेर्ट में दर्ज कर प्रतिवेदन एसडीएम कार्यालय काे भेजा गया है। तहसीलदार गुहा ने बताया अब पटवारियों से डायवर्सन के बाद नियमों की अवहेलना कर काटी गई काॅलाेनियाें की जांच शुरू की जाएगी।

यानी जिन कॉलोनाइजर ने डायवर्सन के बाद बिना टीएनसी रिपोर्ट के ही काॅलाेनी काट दी है, पटवारी इन काॅलाेनी के दस्तावेज चेक कर रिपोर्ट तहसील कार्यालय में देंगे और इनका प्रतिवेदन कलेक्टर काे भेजा जाएगा। वहां से आगामी कार्रवाई हाेगी। इन अवैध कॉलोनियों में एडवोकेट, व्यापारी और नेताओं की भी हिस्सेदारी बताई जा रही है।

