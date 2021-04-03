पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मसभा:परिस्थितियों को बदलने से ज्यादा जरूरी अपनी मनोस्थिति बदलना

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
परिस्थितियों को बदलने से ज्यादा जरूरी है अपनी मनोस्थिति को बदल लेना। जब मनोस्थिति बदल जाती है तो चिंता समाप्त हो जाती है। कुछ चला जाए तो सोचना चाहिए जो चला गया वह मेरा कभी था ही नहीं और जो मेरा है, वह लौट कर जरूर आएगा। तुम्हें कोई सुखी या दुखी नहीं कर सकता। तुम अगर दुखी हो तो उसका कारण तुम्हारी मनोस्थिति है। यह बात मुनि प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने स्वाध्याय भवन में धर्म सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। धर्म सभा के प्रारंभ में मुनि संघ कमेटी के अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र जैन ने आचार्य श्री पुष्पदंत सागर महाराज के चित्र के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलन कर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। संध्याकालीन सत्र में मुनिश्री की अमृतवाणी में जैन दर्शन एबीसीडी शिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन हुआ। प्रारंभ गुरुवर ऐसा दो हमें ज्ञान, पढ़-लिखकर हम बनें अच्छे इंसान की प्रार्थना द्वारा किया गया। आचार्य श्री पुष्पदंतसागर महाराज के चित्र का अनावरण डॉ.विनिता खटोड़, राजेंद्र बाराड़िया, अमन बम, सुनील गोलेचा, साकेत गामा,सदीप मारू, नरेंद्र स्वामी, अजित टोग्या, अशोक गोधा, सुशील गोधा द्वारा किया गया।

अजीतनाथ भगवान के मंदिर पर चढ़ाई धर्म ध्वजा

बड़नगर | अजीतनाथ भगवान जिनालय में बुधवार को धर्म ध्वजा चढ़ाई गई। धर्म ध्वजा का लाभार्थी विमलचंद जड़ावचंद खाबिया परिवार रहा। इसके पूर्व निवास स्थान गांधी चौक से श्री संघ की उपस्थिति में ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ चल समारोह निकला, जो अजीतनाथ स्वामी जिनालय पहुंचा। श्रीसंघ की उपस्थिति में चढ़ाई जाने वाली धर्म ध्वजा की पूजन अर्चना के पश्चात शिखर का अभिषेक किया। इसके बाद मंत्रोच्चार के साथ ध्वजा लहराई गई। राजकुमार नाहर ने बताया लाभार्थी परिवार द्वारा विगत 17 वर्षों से धर्म ध्वजा चढ़ाई जा रही है‌‌।

पार्श्वनाथ मंदिर में द्वितीय वर्षगांठ पर आज ध्वजारोहण

खाचराैद | लिमड़ावास स्थित जैन श्वेतांबर पार्श्वनाथ मंदिर के जीर्णोद्धार के दो वर्ष पूर्ण हाेने पर शुक्रवार काे ध्वजाराेहण किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार सुबह 8 बजे अभिषेक, सत्र भेदी पूजा के बाद ध्वजाराेहण किया जाएगा। मंदिर में विराजित अति प्राचीन पार्श्वनाथ भगवान की पुनः प्रतिष्ठा माघ विदी अष्टमी संवत 2075 को वर्तमान आचार्य विजय जयानंद सूरिश्वर मसा द्वारा किया गया था, जिसकी कायमी ध्वजा का लाभ बालचंद, लालचंद हेमंत भंडारी परिवार ने लिया था।

