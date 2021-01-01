पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम में विधायक गुर्जर ने कहा:कांग्रेस ने दी मनरेगा याेजना, जिससे बदल गई गांव की दशा और दिशा

नागदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कांग्रेस शासन की महात्मा गांधी रोजगार गांरटी योजना एक ऐसी योजना है, जिससे गांवों की दशा एवं दिशा बदली है आैर लोगों को रोजगार मिला है। इस योजना के तहत विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 21 सुदूर सड़क और खेत सड़क की स्वीकृति हुई है।

जिसमें गांव कलसी में देवरा से झांझाखेड़ी रोड तक सुदूर सड़क/खेत सड़क का निर्माण होगा। इससे किसानों को अपने खेत, खलियानों व एक गांव से दूसरे गांव तक आवागमन में काफी सुविधा होगी। बारिश में अपने खेतों तक पहुंचने में काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता है। सड़क निर्माण होने से ग्रामीण वासियों को आवागमन में किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी। यह बात ग्राम कलसी में मनरेगा के तहत 26 लाख की लागत से बनने वाली सड़क व विधायक निधि और मनरेगा से 5 लाख रुपए की लागत से गणेश मंदिर के पास से पप्पू सिंह पंवार के घर तक सीसी रोड निर्माण के भूमिपूजन पर विधायक दिलीप सिंह गुर्जर ने कही।

गुर्जर ने कहा क्षेत्र में पूर्व में 4 गांवों बेरछा, बड़ागांव, नरसिंहगढ़, भीकमपुर में गौशालाओं का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है। 5 गांव बंजारी, बुरानाबाद, बरखेड़ा जावरा, घिनोदा, निपानिया में निर्माण की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो चुकी है। अध्यक्षता बापूसिंह पंवार ने की। सरपंच पर्वतसिंह पंवार ने अतिथियों का स्वागत किया। इस माैके पर शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राधे जायसवाल, युकां शहर अध्यक्ष विशाल गुर्जर, पर्वत सिंह पंवार, जगदीश भरावा, श्रवणलाल शर्मा आदि माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser