जेएलडी प्रोजेक्ट मामला:निर्माण की अनुमति नहीं, नपा सीएमओ ग्रेसिम प्रबंधन के खिलाफ पहुंचे न्यायालय

नागदा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जेएलडी प्रोजेक्ट मामले को लेकर ग्रेसिम उद्योग प्रबंधन और नपा प्रशासन के बीच चल रही खींचतान बढ़ गई है। अब यह मामला कानूनी लड़ाई तक पहुंच गया। बगैर अनुमति प्रोजेक्ट से संबंधित निर्माण करने के मामले में नपा सीएमओ की ओर से अब ग्रेसिम के खिलाफ कोर्ट में परिवाद दायर किया गया है।

नपा सीएमओ मो. अशफाक खान की ओर से मामले में प्रथम श्रेणी न्यायालय में ग्रेसिम उद्योग प्रबंधन के खिलाफ परिवाद दायर किया है। सीएमओ ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए बताया ग्रेसिम द्वारा एक प्रोजेक्ट का निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसे लेकर नपा से कोई अनुमति नहीं ली गई।

खान के मुताबिक उद्योग प्रबंधक को नोटिस जारी कर निर्देश भी दिए थे कि वह बगैर अनुमति निर्माण का कार्य तत्काल रोक दें, पर नोटिस का पालन नहीं किया और कार्य को रोका नहीं गया। ग्रेसिम प्रबंधन द्वारा उद्योग परिसर में 100 मीटर लंबा और 60 मीटर चौड़ा निर्माण कार्य बगैर वैधानिक अनुमति लिए किए जा रहा है।

नपा सीएमओ की ओर से अभिभाषक रमेशचंद चंदेल द्वारा ग्रेसिम प्रबंधन के खिलाफ जेएलडी प्लांट प्रोजेक्ट निर्माण को लेकर परिवाद दायर किया गया है। प्रबंधन के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी सहित तीन लोगों के खिलाफ दायर हुए इस परिवाद में संबंधितों को धारा 178.8, 294 मप्र नगर पालिका अधिनियम 1961 के तहत दोषी घोषित करते हुए अर्थदंड से दंडित करने की मांग की गई है। न्यायालय में सुनवाई के लिए अगले वर्ष 25 मार्च की तारीख निर्धारित की गई है। इधर, ग्रेसिम प्रबंधन ने इस मामले को लेकर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है।

