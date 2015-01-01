पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Nagda
  • Crops Benefited From Day to day Relief, More Than 100 Marriages Were Affected In The City, Garden pandals Soaked

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदला मौसम:दिनभर रिमझिम से फसलों को मिला फायदा, नगर में 100 से ज्यादा शादियां हुई प्रभावित, गार्डन-पंडाल भीगे

नागदा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मावठे की बारिश के साथ शीतलहर से ठिठुरे लोग, बीते 24 घंटों में 5 मिमी बारिश, अगले दो दिन भी बारिश के आसार

शहर सहित आसपास के इलाकों में शुक्रवार को मौसम बदल गया। देर रात से शुरू हुई बारिश का दौर शुक्रवार को दिनभर चला। रिमझिम और हल्की बारिश ने वातावरण में कड़ाके की ठंडक घोल दी। फसलों के लिए यह बारिश फायदेमंद है।

इधर, नगर में शुक्रवार को 100 से अधिक शादियां बारिश की वजह से प्रभावित हुई। गार्डन-पंडाल बारिश के कारण पूरी तरह भीग गए। इस कारण लोगों को छोटे-छोटे हॉल व कमरों में शादियों की व्यवस्था करना पड़ी। हालांकि शाम करीब 4 बजे से बारिश रुकने से लोगों को थोड़ी राहत मिली। शुक्रवार सुबह 8 बजे तक बीते 24 घंटों में नागदा में 5 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। मौसम विशेषज्ञों ने अगले दो दिनों तक ऐसी ही बारिश होने का पूर्वानुमान लगाया है।

गुरुवार रात करीब 11-12 बजे से ही बूंदाबांदी के साथ बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया था। शुक्रवार सुबह मौसम पूरी तरह बदल गया और घने बादल छाने के साथ ही दिनभर रिमझिम और हल्की बारिश होती रही। इस कारण पूरे नगर में व्यापार-व्यवसाय प्रभावित रहा। लोगों को स्वेटर-जैकेट के साथ रैनकाेट और छतरियां भी निकालना पड़ी। बारिश का ज्यादा असर शादियों पर पड़ा। इस सीजन में 11 दिसंबर को आखिरी मुहूर्त होने के कारण नागदा में ही शुक्रवार को 100 से अधिक शादियां थी।

इसके चलते लगभग सभी होटल, मैरिज गार्डन और धर्मशालाएं बुक थीं। होटल-गार्डन संचालक अवधेश ठाकुर ने बताया शुक्रवार को उनके पास शादियों की दो बुकिंग थी, लेकिन बारिश के कारण पूरा समारोह स्थल भीग गया। इस कारण होटल के एक हॉल व अन्य कमरों में शादी व रिसेप्शन की व्यवस्था जुटाना पड़ी। बारिश से एक ही दिन में लगभग 1.5 से 2 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हो गया। ठंड के कारण शादियों के रिसेप्शन में भी लोगों की भीड़ कम रही।

मावठे से किसी भी फसल को नुकसान नहीं
कृषि विभाग खाचरौद के एसडीओ के.सी. मालवीय ने बताया मावठे की बारिश से किसी भी फसल को नुकसान नहीं होगा, क्योंकि फसलों में फ्लावर स्टेज निकल चुकी है। अगर तेज बारिश हुई तो नुकसान होने की संभावना रहेगी। इस बीच अगर ओलावृष्टि होती है तो वह हर फसल को नुकसान पहुंचाएगी।

आज-कल बारिश व ओलावृष्टि की भी संभावना
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र भोपाल के रडार प्रभारी वेदप्रकाश ने बताया पाकिस्तान के दक्षिणी हिस्से में एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, राजस्थान एवं हरियाणा के ऊपर एक चक्रवाती घेरा और अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है। इन तीनों वजह से नमी आ रही है और हवा की दिशा भी उत्तर-पश्चिमी होने की वजह से अचानक बारिश की स्थितियां बनी है। उज्जैन संभाग में कहीं-कहीं ओलावृष्टि भी हो सकती है।

स्वास्थ्य पर असर : ज्यादा ध्यान रखने की जरूरत
अचानक से बदले मौसम में स्वास्थ्य पर भी विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक डॉ. हिमांशुदत्त पांडेय ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण के इस दौर में यह मौसम सबसे ज्यादा घातक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें