अंधेरे में एसिड बहाने का खेल:24 टन खतरनाक एसिड खाली करने का 48 हजार में सौदा, नाले में बहाते पकड़ा, शकील की तलाश

नागदा2 दिन पहले
ब्रिज से नाले में वेस्ट एसिड को माफिया के ड्राइवर व सहयोगी द्वारा बहाया जा रहा
  • नागदा के माफिया का सूरत में एसिड अटैक

शहर के एसिड माफियाओं ने जल, जन और जिंदगी को तबाह करने के लिए और खुद मुनाफा कमाने के लिए नागदा से लेकर गुजरात तक अपने तार बिछा रखे हैं। नागदा के एक एसिड माफिया के टैंकर को गुजरात पुलिस और गुजरात प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की टीम ने रंगेहाथों पकड़ा है। मौके पर ही एसिड खाली करते हुए शहर के एसिड माफिया के ड्राइवर और उसके एक सहयोगी को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। मामले में अब पुलिस को नागदा के ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के एसिड माफिया और टैंकर के मालिक शकील खान की तलाश है।

सूरत जिले के कोसंबा थाना पुलिस के पीएसआई दुबे ने बताया क्षेत्रीय लोगों और दो सरपंचों के माध्यम से गुजरात प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (जीपीसीबी) और पुलिस को सूचना दी गई थी कि कुछ लोग अवैध रूप से एसिड ढोलने का काम कर रहे हैं। सूचना के आधार पर मौके पर कोसंबा थाना की पीसीआर जब पहुंची तो अहमदाबाद के सूरत के रास्ते में रोड नंबर 48 पालोद गांव की सीमा के पास रॉयल इन होटल के समीप ब्रिज के ऊपर से टैंकर का ड्राइवर व उसका सहयोगी एक बड़े साइड वॉल से पाइप लगाकर एसिड को नाले में बहा रहा था।

पुलिस ने नागदा के कोटा फाटक निवासी ड्राइवर रईस शाह पिता अजीज मासूम शाह (35 वर्ष) और उसके सहयोगी रईस खान पिता शमसूर रहमान खान (35 वर्ष) निवासी आनंदनगर देवास (हाल मुकाम गुजरात स्थित अंकलेश्वर के समीप लैंडमार्क होटल के समीप) को गिरफ्तार कर टैंकर को जब्त किया है। टैंकर क्रमांक आरजे 09 जीबी 4248 की जानकारी निकाली तो टैंकर नागदा के शकील खान का निकला। शकील भी गुजरात के पानौली में अस्थाई रूप से रहते हुए इस कार्य को कर रहा था। पुलिस को अब ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में रहने वाले एसिड माफिया शकील की तलाश है।

जल्द ही गुजरात पुलिस का एक दल उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए नागदा पहुंचेगा। फिलहाल पुलिस ने टैंकर को जब्त कर आईपीसी की धारा 154 के अंतर्गत 278, 284 और 114 के अलावा पर्यावरण संरक्षण अधिनियम 1986 की धारा 15 के अंतर्गत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड की ओर से भी पंचनामा बनाकर एसिड के नमूने लिए गए हैं।

खतरनाक एसिड से भरे टैंकर को खाली करने के लिए सौदा

पुलिस के अनुसार पूछताछ में पता चला है कि ड्राइवर रईस शाह और उसका साथी रईस खान पानौली स्थित गुजरात इंडस्ट्रीयल डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन (जीआईडीसी) की एक कंपनी से भरा था। इसके मालिक की उन्हें कोई जानकारी नहीं। टैंकर में कुल 24 टन खतरनाक एसिड था, जिसमें से कुछ एसिड ड्राइवर व सहयोगी ने ब्रिज के नीचे नाले में बहा दिया। उन्हाेंने 48 हजार रुपए में इसका साैदा किया था। इस वेस्ट एसिड के परिवहन के लिए उनके पास कोई परमिट और बिल्टी नहीं मिली।

मापदंड 50 एमएम का, 5 से 10 मिनट में टैंकर खाली करने बना रखे 150 से 250 एमएम के वॉल

माफियाओं के जो टैंकर होते हैं, उनमें एक से अधिक वॉल होते हैं। सामान्य टैंकर में से एसिड को उद्योगों में खाली करने के लिए इस्तेमाल में आने वाले वॉल की साइज 50 एमएम होती है, लेकिन कम समय में 5 से 10 मिनट में वेस्ट स्पेंट एसिड ढोलने के लिए एसिड माफियाओं ने टैंकरों में 150 से 250 एमएम तक के साइड वॉल लगा रखे हैं। जो कि माफियाओं को एसिड ढोलने में बहुत बड़ा सहयोग करते हैं।

किसी भी नदी या तालाब के किनारे टैंकर को खड़ा करके इन बड़े वॉल के माध्यम से मात्र 5 से 8 मिनट में पूरा टैंकर खाली हो जाता है। शहर में 400 से अधिक टैंकर हैं, जो कि शासन-प्रशासन पुलिस की सांठगांठ से लंबे समय से एसिड ढोलने का काम कर रहे हैं और चंबल नदी व आसपास की जमीन को बर्बाद कर रहे हैं।

गुजरात और उत्तरप्रदेश तक जुड़े हैं तार

नागदा के उद्योगों से कास्टिक, सल्फ्यूरिक एसिड, हाइड्रो क्लोरिक एसिड भारी मात्रा में उत्पादित किया जाता है। जिसे एसिड माफिया भरकर ले जाते हैं और रिटर्न में दूसरी केमिकल कंपनियों का वेस्ट एसिड भरकर चंबल नदी व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में रात 12 से सुबह 4 बजे के बीच खाली कर टैंकर को धोकर उद्योगों में वापस खड़े हो जाते हैं। यहां के उद्योग भी ऐसे ट्रांसपोर्ट्स पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करता। अंकलेश्वर स्थित पानौली क्षेत्र में केमिकल बनाने वाली सैकड़ों कंपनियां हैं, जिनका वेस्ट भरकर एसिड माफिया नागदा तक लेकर आते हैं और मुनाफा कमाते हैं।

एक टैंकर से लाख तक की कमाई- एसिड माफियाओं का यह पूरा खेल रुपयों के कारण है, क्योंकि जब स्थानीय उद्योग एसिड परिवहन के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट्स को आने-जाने, दोनों तरफ का भाड़ा देते हैं। यानी अगर नागदा से कोई टैंकर सूरत जाता है तो वहां से खाली टैंकर आने का भाड़ा भी दिया जाता है, पर एसिड माफिया दूसरी कंपनियों का वेस्ट केमिकल भरकर, नकली बिल्टियां बनाकर नागदा तक लाते हैं और एसिड ढोलते हैं।

