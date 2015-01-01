पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:भूरिया काॅलाेनी की सरकारी जमीन पर मिला अतिक्रमण, ग्रीन बेल्ट में निर्माण रुकवाया, तीन दिन में मांगे दस्तावेज

नागदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी और ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण और निर्माण की शिकायत पर मंगलवार काे प्रशासनिक अमला कार्रवाई के मूड में नजर आया। तहसीलदार आर.के. गुहा ने शिकायत पर मंगलवार शाम 4.30 बजे राजस्व, नपा और पुलिस बल के साथ दाेनों विवादित स्थानों का माैका मुआयना किया। दशहरा मैदान के पास ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन पर निर्माण काे रुकवाकर संबंधित काे तीन दिन में दस्तावेज पेश करने काे कहा गया।

भूरिया काॅलाेनी में सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण की शिकायत पर कब्जेधारियों काे पट्टे प्रस्तुत करने काे कहा गया। तहसीलदार ने दाेनाें स्थानाें की अलग-अलग टीम बनाकर बारीकी से दस्तावेजाें का परीक्षण कर रिपाेर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। इस दाैरान सीएमओ माे.अशफाक खान, शाहिद मिर्जा, आबिद अली, राजेश मित्तल आदि माैजूद थे।

भूरिया काॅलाेनी में कब्जा कर प्लॉट तक की बिक्री कर दी

बायपास राेड के समीप भूरिया काॅलाेनी है। सर्वे क्रमांक 561 व 562 सरकारी है। यहां सालाें पहले पट्टे बांटे गए थे। इस जमीन पर कई लाेगों ने कब्जा कर लिया ताे एग्रीमेंट के आधार पर प्लॉट की ब्रिकी हाे गई। मामले में सूरज बैरवा ने शिकायत एसडीएम कार्यालय में की थी।

हाल ही में नपा द्वारा बनाई जा रही सड़क के निर्माण काे भी रुकवा दिया गया था। तहसीलदार ने माैका परीक्षण कर संबंधित कब्जेधारियाें से पट्टे की काॅपी सहित अन्य दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने काे कहा। साथ ही पटवारी दल काे भूरिया काॅलाेनी सहित आसपास की जमीन का सीमांकन करने के निर्देश दिए।

महिदपुर नाले के समीप जमीन की भी करेंगे नपती

मुआयना करने के बाद तहसीलदार ने महिदपुर राेड के नाले के पास की जमीन का निरीक्षण किया। नक्शा व खसरा रिपाेर्ट में देखने के बाद नाले के समीप सरकारी जमीन मिली है। इस पर तहसीलदार ने पटवारी काे सीमांकन कर रिपाेर्ट देने का कहा, ताकि इस जमीन का उपयाेग किया जा सकेगा। नपा काे मछली मार्केट के लिए जमीन की जरूरत है, ऐसे में नाले के समीप की जमीन उन्हें दी जा सकती है।

तहसीलदार ने आसपास की जमीन का भी सीमांकन का कहा, ताकि वस्तुस्थिति सामने आए

सुभाष मार्ग निवासी भाजपा नेता अशाेक मावर ने ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन में पक्का निर्माण हाेने की शिकायत की थी। माैका मुआयना में जमीन आबादी क्षेत्र की मिली है।

यहां दीवार बनाने का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था। नपा के क्षेत्राधिकार हाेने पर तहसीलदार गुहा ने उनके दस्तावेजाें का मिलान करने की बात कही। साथ ही निर्माण कार्य दस्तावेज पेश हाेने तक रुकवाने काे कहा। निर्माणकर्ता विशाल रघुवंशी का कहना था कि जमीन उनकी है, उनके पास दस्तावेज उपलब्ध हैं।

वह सालाें से नपा में टैक्स भी जमा कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने राजनीतिक दबाव में कार्रवाई हाेने की बात कही। तहसीलदार ने माैका मुआयना कर पंचनामा बनवाकर तीन दिन में दस्तावेज पेश करने का कहा। साथ ही पटवारी दल काे उक्त जमीन के अलावा आसपास की जमीन का भी सीमांकन करने काे कहा, ताकि शासकीय जमीन की वस्तुस्थिति सामने आ सके।

