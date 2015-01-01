पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण:भूरिया कॉलोनी की सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण, एसडीएम ने सीएमओ-तहसीलदार काे कहा जांच करें

नागदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी जमीन पर 12 साल पहले अलाॅट 66 पट्टे अब तक नहीं मिल सके

बायपास स्थित भूरिया काॅलाेनी की सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर उसे बेचने की शिकायत एसडीएम आशुताेष गाेस्वामी काे मिली है। इस पर एसडीएम ने नपा सीएमओ अाैर तहसीलदार काे जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। मामला सड़क निर्माण करने के दाैरान विवाद से सामने आया है। अतिक्रमणकर्ताओ ने सड़क निर्माण करने वाले ठेकेदार से विवाद कर उसे भगा दिया था, जिससे निर्माण अधूरा रह गया। क्षेत्र के सूरज व अन्य ने इसकी शिकायत एसडीएम काे की। शिकायतकर्ता सूरज ने बताया सर्वे क्र. 561 व 562 सरकारी जमीन है। लगभग 12 साल पहले इस जमीन पर 66 पट्टे अादिवासियाें काे भी पट्टे जारी किए थे, लेकिन कुछ लाेग ही यहां बस पाए अाैर शेष काे जमीन नहीं मिली। वर्तमान में भी लाेगाें के पास पट्टे हैं, परंतु उन्हें पता ही नहीं है कि जमीन कहां है। ऐसे में सरकारी जमीन पर कई लाेग बिना पट्टे के ही निवास भी करने लगे।

हाल ही में इन लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए नपा सड़क निर्माण करा रही थी, इस पर अतिक्रमण कर सरकारी जमीन एग्रीमेंट के नाम पर विक्रय करने वालाें ने विवाद कर कार्य रुकवा दिया। शिकायत एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंची ताे पता चला सर्वे में पट्टेधारियांे काे खाेजा गया था, लेकिन वह मिले नहीं थे। ऐसे मंे भूमि रिक्त ही छाेड़ दी गई थी। जांच के बाद इसका सीमांकन हाे और भूमि का उपयाेग किया जा सके।

मल्टी के लिए कर रखा है आवेदन
भूरिया काॅलाेनी के समीप रिक्त भूमि पर मल्टी बनाने के लिए नपा ने तहसील कार्यालय में आवेदन दिया था। नपा ने यहां पीएम आवास याेजना के तहत बहुमंजिला इमारत बनाने की याेजना बनाई थी, ताकि जाे किराये व बिरलाग्राम की बस्ती में रहते हैं, उन्हें एकमुश्त राशि लेकर मल्टी में स आवास उपलब्ध कराया जाए। फाइल लगभग 2 साल से कलेक्टर कार्यालय में अटकी हुई है। अगर वहां से स्वीकृति हाे जाती है ताे जमीन नपा काे मिल जाएगी और यहां मल्टी का निर्माण हाेने से अतिक्रमण पर भी राेक लग जाएगी।
400 पट्टे बंटने के इंतजार में
शहरभर में सरकारी जमीन पर बसे लाेगाें काे पट्टे देने की सरकार की याेजना पर सर्वे के बाद कलेक्टर कार्यालय से 400 पट्टांे की स्वीकृति जारी हुई थी। इसे नपा ने तैयार भी कर लिए हैं, लेकिन उन्हें अभी तक बांटा नहीं गया है। हितग्राही पट्टे मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, क्योकि उन्हें मालिकाना हक मिलता है ताे वह पीएम अावास याेजना का लाभ लेकर अपना आशियाना बना सकते हैं। इसे लेकर पूर्व विधायक दिलीपसिंह शेखावत ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चाैहान से मुलाकात में चर्चा भी की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें