मौसम:कोहरे के आगोश में सवेरा : बारिश के बाद दिन में भी कड़ाके की ठंड, 24 घंटे में 7 मिमी बारिश

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • लगातार दूसरे दिन भी नहीं निकला सूरज, ठंड के असर से बाजार में भी कम हुई भीड़, व्यापार पर भी पड़ा असर

नगर में शुक्रवार को दिनभर हुई बारिश के बाद कोहरे के आगोश में शनिवार का सवेरा हुआ। बारिश के बाद दिन में भी कड़ाके की ठंड से लोग ठिठुरते रहे। शनिवार सुबह तक नागदा में बीते 24 घंटे में 7 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। इधर बारिश के बाद अचानक बढ़ी ठंड का असर बाजार पर भी रहा। शनिवार को सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में बाजार में भीड़ कम रही। इसका सीधा असर व्यापार पर भी पड़ा। दिन का तापमान 25 डिग्री और रात में 17 डिग्री रहा।

शनिवार को भी नगर में पूरे दिन धूप नहीं निकली। सर्द हवा के असर से दिनभर ठिठुरन बनी रही। सुबह लगभग 11 बजे तक कोहरे का असर रहा। इस कारण बाजारों में लोग कम ही निकले। किराना व्यापारी संजय पोरवाल ने बताया आम दिनों में सुबह से दोपहर 12 बजे तक और शाम 6 से रात 8 बजे के बीच ही ग्राहकों की सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ रहती है लेकिन शनिवार को ठंड के असर से सुबह ग्राहकी न के बराबर ही रही। शाम को भी लोग बाजार में कम निकले।

सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में लगभग 30 प्रतिशत कम ग्राहकी रही। एव्हरफ्रेश दुकान संचालक कोमल सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया सुबह लगभग 10 बजे तक इक्का-दुक्का ग्राहक ही आए। दो दिन में बारिश और अत्यधिक ठंड के कारण 50 प्रतिशत ग्राहकी कम हुई है। इधर नगर में दिनभर लोगों को गर्म वस्त्र पहनने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा। अचानक सर्दी बढ़ने से स्वेटर, जैकेट सहित गर्म वस्त्रों की दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ी।

बादल छंटते ही रात में बढ़ेगा ठंड का असर

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र भोपाल ने रविवार को भी उज्जैन संभाग के कुछ इलाकों में तेज हवा चलने, बिजली गिरने और बूंदाबांदी व हल्की बारिश होने का पूर्वानुमान लगाया है। हालांकि नागदा सहित उज्जैन जिले में रविवार से बादल छंटने की संभावना है। शासकीय जीवाजी वेधशाला, उज्जैन के अधीक्षक डॉ. आरपी गुप्त ने बताया एक-दो दिन में बादल छंटने के आसार हैं। इससे अब रात में तापमान और अधिक कम होगा एवं कुछ दिनों तक कड़ाके की ठंडक रहेगी।

बारिश से लाखों का नुकसान, रिकवर होने में लगेंगे दो महीने

शुक्रवार को शहर में लगभग 100 से अधिक शादियां थी। जिसके कारण लगभग हर मैरिज गार्डन, होटल व धर्मशालाएं बुक थे। बारिश के कारण सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान गार्डनों में हुआ। बारिश की वजह से मैरिज गार्डनों में सजावट सामग्री, पर्दे, पंडाल, कारपेट सहित अन्य सामान भीग गया।

साथ ही गार्डन परिसर में कीचड़ हो गया। मैरिज गार्डन संचालक अवधेश ठाकुर ने बताया एक दिन की बारिश ने लाखों रुपए का नुकसान कर दिया। इसके अलावा गार्डन को फिर से व्यवस्थित करवाने, कारपेट, पर्दे आदि की धुलाई सहित खर्च में 50 से 60 हजार रुपए और लगेंगे। एक दिन की बारिश से हुए नुकसान की भरपाई करने में लगभग दो महीने लग जाएंगे।

बारिश की स्थिति पर एक नजर
स्थान 24 घंटे में 12 दिसंबर 12 दिसंबर
2020 तक बारिश 2019 तक बारिश
नागदा 7 मिमी 1073 मिमी 2 262 मिमी
खाचरौद 8 मिमी 1148 मिमी 1573 मिमी

