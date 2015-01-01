पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर में काेराेना:पहली बार एकसाथ 11 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव, इसके पहले 8 मरीज आए थे

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
त्याेहार खत्म हाेने के साथ ही काेराेना संक्रमण का प्रभाव बढ़ने लगा है। रविवार रात आई रिपोर्ट में शहर में काेराेना का बम फूटा। पहली बार शहर में एकसाथ 11 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। 4 मरीज 40-50 की उम्र के हैं, शेष सभी मरीज 50 से अधिक उम्र के शामिल हैं।

शहर में काेराेना काल के समय भी इतने मरीज एकसाथ नहीं मिले थे। तब भी 8 मरीजाें की ही रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई थी। एक साथ 11 मरीजाें की रिपोर्ट ने यह बात साबित कर दिया है कि लापरवाही से दाेबारा संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती है, मास्क ही बचाव का साधन है।

रिपोर्ट में इन क्षेत्रों में मिले कोरोना के मरीज

रविवार की रात आई रिपोर्ट में बिरलाग्राम में एक महिला, 2 प्रकाश नगर, जीवाजी नगर, दयानंद काॅलाेनी, ए-ब्लाॅक, रेलवे काॅलाेनी, न्यू मल्टी बिरलाग्राम, ओझा काॅलाेनी, एबीसी लाइन व एक मंडी में एक-एक पुरुष काेराेना संक्रमित मिले हैं। वहीं एक अन्य की रिपोर्ट दाेबारा पाॅजिटिव आई है, जहां पहले ही प्रशासन कंटेनमेंट बना चुका है।

