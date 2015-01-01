पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:पूर्व विधायक बाेले- सांसदजी महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा लाेकार्पण की तारीख आज ही तय हाेगी

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
समीक्षा बैठक में अधिकारियों से चर्चा करते सांसद फिराेजिया
  • सांसद ने अधिकारियों से कहा- 9 दिसंबर काे तीनाें महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा एकसाथ लगाएंगे

नागदा-खाचराैद विकासखंड के लगभग 24 विभागाें की समीक्षा बैठक सांसद अनिल फिराेजिया द्वारा साेमवार को सर्किट हाउस पर की गई। दोपहर 3.30 बजे से शुरू हुई समीक्षा बैठक करीब 4.30 घंटे चली। समीक्षा बैठक में सांसद फिराेजिया ने हर विभाग के अधिकारी से शासन की याेजनाओं की जानकारी, आम जनता काे लाभ और नई याेजनाओं की जानकारी ली। उन्हाेंने पानी की उपलब्धता और उसके संरक्षण काे लेकर अधिक चिंता जताई।

बैठक के अंतिम दाैर में नपा नागदा के कार्याें की समीक्षा में महापुरुषाें की प्रतिमा का मामला सामने आया ताे अधिकारी इधर-उधर की जानकारी देने लगे। तभी पूर्व विधायक दिलीपसिंह शेखावत बाेले कि आप सांसदजी काे गलत जानकारी मत दीजिए। इसके बाद शेखावत बोले कि सांसदजी मुझे नहीं मालूम, महापुरुषाें की प्रतिमा के लाेकार्पण की तारीख आज-अभी तय हाेगी। इस पर अधिकारी बाेले कि तीनाें प्रतिमा लगाने का मामला काेर्ट में विचाराधीन है। जबकि हाल ही में नपा ने सूचना के अधिकार में एक प्रतिमा का मामला विचाराधीन हाेना बताया था।

इस पर दाे प्रतिमा के लाेकार्पण और बाबा अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा अलग स्थान पर लगाने की बात हुई ताे पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष अशाेक मालवीय ने कहा कि प्रतिमा का विवाद 20 साल से चला आ रहा है, अगर स्थान बदलेंगे ताे यह बढ़ेगा। इस पर सांसद फिराेजिया ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि प्रकरण जाे भी है, उसका निराकरण करें। आगामी 9 दिसंबर काे तीनाें प्रतिमा का लाेकार्पण हाेगा, इसे नाेट कर लें। सांसद ने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए उद्याेग के सीआरएस फंड का उपयाेग करने काे भी कहा।

सूदखाेराें की वजह से लाेग आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं

सांसद फिराेजिया ने पुलिस विभाग काे स्पष्ट कहा कि नागदा में अवैध शराब, सट्टा, जुआ और सूदखाेरी की शिकायत मिल रही है। इन लाेगाें पर लट्ठ बरसाओ या डंडे, लेकिन ढाबों और हाेटलों में अवैध काम बिल्कुल बंद करें। उन्होंने कहा सूदखाेराें काे बिल्कुल न बख्शें, इनकी वजह से ही आत्महत्या के प्रकरण बढ़े हैं। आपकाे यह नहीं मालूम कि यह फाेन पर कैसे बाेलते हैं, ब्याज और राशि नहीं देने पर हड़काते हैं। इसलिए शिकायत मिलते ही कार्रवाई करें।

यह थे मंचासीन : समीक्षा बैठक में पूर्व विधायक लालसिंह राणावत, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष सीएम अतुल, ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष दिनेश जाट, भाजपा नेता अनोखीलाल भंडारी, मांगीलाल पाटीदार, राजेश धाकड़, अशोक मावर, प्रकाश जैन, अनिल जोशी आदि मंच पर मौजूद रहे।

एक नजर : विभागवार जानिए, क्या हुआ समीक्षा बैठक में

नपा नागदा- अमृत गार्डन के लिए बायपास की जमीन में आ रही परेशानी खत्म कराएं ताकि आम जनता काे मिले पिकनिक स्पाॅट। नामांतरण में आ रही परेशानी काे दूर करने, महिदपुर राेड की उत्कृष्ट सड़क में पुलिया निर्माण का प्रस्ताव बनाने, 6 कराेड़ के सड़क और नाली निर्माण के कार्य शुरू कराने के निर्देश दिए। 24 घंटे पेयजल और सीसीटीवी याेजना पर शीघ्र कार्य करने काे कहा।

वन विभाग- नई नर्सरी, पिकनिक स्पाॅट बनाने और चंबल किनारे पाैधाराेपण करने काे कहा। प्रदूषण विभाग से बीते दिनाें हुई जांच का प्रतिवेदन मांगा गया।

उद्याेग विभाग- फर्नाखेड़ी औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र की जानकारी ली। एसडीएम आशुताेष गाेस्वामी से एनटीपीसी की जमीन के दस्तावेज मांगे ताकि नए उद्याेग लाए जा सके।

नपा खाचराैद- एक दिन छाेड़कर पानी देने पर सांसद ने आपत्ति जताई। अधिकारी ने बताया गेप आने की वजह से परेशानी बनी है। सांसद ने जल्द डीपीआर भेजने और समस्या का समाधान कराने काे कहा।

जनपद पंचायत- अधिकारी आदर्श गांव काे लेकर अपडेट जानकारी लेकर ही नहीं पहुंचे। सांसद ने नए आदर्श गांव का चयन करने, गांव परमारखेड़ी की शिकायत की जांच करने काे कहा।

शासकीय काॅलेज- कन्या काॅलेज काे नए प्राेफेशनल काॅलेज बनाने की मांग करने काे कहा गया। स्वामी विवेकानंद काॅलेज ने कम्प्यूटर सहित अन्य समस्या बताई, जिस पर समाधान करने की बात कही गई।

बीईओ- बीई कार्यालय में 4 लिपिक अनट्रेड हाेने का मामला आया ताे सांसद बाेले ऐसे लाेगाें काे क्यों चला रहे हैं, इन्हें बदलें और दूसरे से काम करें। बीआरसी काे नए छात्रावास की याेजना तैयार करने काे कहा गया।

उद्यानिकी विभाग- सांसद ने फ्रूट प्राेसेसिंग प्लांट के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाने, प्याज गाेदाम के प्रकरण बनाने काे कहा। कृषि विभाग ने लैब टेक्नीशियन नहीं हाेने की बात कही।

एक-एक कुपाेषित बच्चे काे दीपावली बाद अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि काे दें गाेद

सांसद फिराेजिया ने महिला बाल विकास विभाग नागदा, खाचराैद और उन्हेल के अधिकारियों काे कहा कि मुझे क्षेत्र के हर कुपाेषित बच्चे काे स्वस्थ करना है। इसके लिए दीपावली पर्व के बाद आप और एसडीएम मिलकर एक-एक बच्चे काे जनप्रतिनिधि और अधिकारियाें काे गाेद दें।

वह अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि स्वयं पहुंचकर बच्चे की स्थिति देखे और उसे कुपाेषण से बाहर लाएं। इसी तरह उन्हाेंने पीएचई, जल संसाधन और जपं काे नदी, नाले, खाल और नवीन तालाब निर्माण पर ध्यान देने काे कहा। इधर खाचराैद में डॉक्टर नहीं हाेने पर उन्हें अन्यत्र स्थानाें से व्यवस्था करने, नागदा के सरकारी अस्पताल काे बीमा अस्पताल में संचालित कराने सहित काेविड सेंटर काे लेकर भी दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

