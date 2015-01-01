पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकरण दर्ज:गारमेंट्स व्यापारी ने महिला कर्मचारी से की छेड़छाड़

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरी बार घटना हाेने पर युवती ने परिजनों के साथ पहुंचकर की शिकायत

गारमेंट्स व्यापारी द्वारा अपने यहां कार्यरत महिला कर्मचारी से छेड़छाड़ का मामला सामने आया है। शहर के एमजी राेड स्थित प्रतिष्ठित कपड़ा दुकान आरके गारमेंट्स के संचालक 45 वर्षीय कमलेश जैन पर पुलिस ने दुकान में कार्यरत 29 वर्षीय महिला कर्मचारी के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

मंडी पुलिस के मुताबिक युवती ने शिकायत में बताया कि कपड़ा दुकानदार कमलेश द्वारा एक बार पहले भी उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की गई थी। बदनामी के डर से उसने किसी काे यह बात नहीं बताई और नाैकरी छाेड़ दी थी। घर की जरूरताें काे देखते हुए उसने दाेबारा दुकान पर नाैकरी शुरू की थी। दुकान में जब वह अंदर सामान लेने गई तब दुकानदार कमलेश जैन भी पहुंचा और उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की।

वह चिल्लाई, तब जाकर दुकानदार ने उसे छाेड़ा और वह भागकर घर चली गई। जब दुकान पर नहीं जाने की बात परिजनों ने पूछी ताे उसने पूरी घटना बताई। इस पर परिजनों के साथ युवती ने थाने पहुंच कर शिकायत की। पुलिस ने युवती की शिकायत पर कमलेश जैन के खिलाफ धारा 354 सहित एससी-एसटी एक्ट में प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने व्यापारी कमलेश काे गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया है।

