पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में सामान्य मरीजों का नहीं हुआ उपचार, काली पट्‌टी बांधी, इमरजेंसी सेवाएं ही दी

नागदा8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्जरी की अनुमति पर आयुर्वेद परिषद् व आईएमए आमने-सामने

भारत सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें को 58 तरह की सर्जरी देने के बाद इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) और आयुर्वेद परिषद् आमने-सामने है। शुक्रवार को आईएमए के आह्वान पर विरोध स्वरूप निजी चिकित्सालयों में सेवाएं बंद रखी गई। नगर में निजी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी अधिकांश समय बंद रही। इसके कारण सामान्य मरीजों को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल, जनसेवा या अन्य डाॅक्टराें के पास जाना पड़ा।

आईएमए से जुड़े डाॅक्टराें ने विरोधस्वरूप काली पट्टी बांधकर काम किया। वहीं आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें ने पूरे दिन सेवाएं देने के लिए अपने क्लिनिक खुले रखे। साथ ही भारत सरकार के प्रति आभार पत्र भी एसडीएम को सौंपा।

निजी चिकित्सालयों में केवल इमरजेंसी सेवाएं जारी रही। जनसेवा में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं तो सुचारू रूप से संचालित होती रही, लेकिन डाॅक्टराें ने काली पट्टी बांधकर कार्य किया। इधर, मध्यप्रदेश के नेशनल इंटीग्रेटेड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (निमा) के डाॅक्टराें ने भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए राजपत्र में जो संशोधन किए गए हैं, उसके लिए भारत सरकार को धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया गया।

निमा नागदा के अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रदीप रावल ने बताया भारत सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेद पोस्ट ग्रेज्युएट, एमएस को सर्जरी के जो अधिकार 20 नवंबर 2020 के राजपत्र में दिए गए हैं, उसके लिये निमा संगठन ने केंद्र सरकार का आभार मानते हुए एसडीएम के माध्यम से आभार पत्र ज्ञापित किया।

दिनभर निमा संगठन द्वारा पिंक रिबन बांध कर कार्य किया गया। आभार पत्र देते समय निमा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. हिमांशुदत्त पांडेय, डॉ. एन.सी. गुप्ता, डॉ. सी.बी. पांडे, डॉ. राकेश शर्मा भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें