  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Nagda
  • If The Congress Government Is Formed, Chhath Festival Will Be Celebrated With Great Pomp On The Banks Of The River

समर्थन:कांग्रेस की सरकार बनी तो छठ पर्व नदी किनारे धूमधाम से मनेगा

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्वांचलवासियों के समर्थन में आए विधायक गुर्जर ने कहा

मप्र विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस का बहुमत आया तो छठ पर्व चंबल किनारे पूर्वांचलवासियों के साथ धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। यह कहना है कांग्रेस विधायक दिलीपसिंह गुर्जर का। सोमवार को पूर्वांचलवासियों के समर्थन में आते हुए विधायक गुर्जर ने कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ तहसीलदार आर.के. गुहा एवं नायब तहसीलदार को कमिश्नर व कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन भी सौंपे।

ज्ञापन में हवाला भी दिया कि वर्तमान दौर में प्रदेश में हुए उपचुनाव में राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा हजारों व्यक्तियों की रैली व आमसभा की गई है, जिसकी अनुमति प्रशासन द्वारा दी गई है। नागदा में छठ पर्व गवर्नमेंट कॉलोनी, नायन डेम, मेहतवास चंबल तट पर मनाया जाता है। इन तीनों स्थानों पर पर्व मनाए जाने के कारण पूजा-अर्चना करने वाले लोगों की संख्या भी विभक्त हो जाती है, इसलिए किसी भी एक स्थान पर भीड़ भी ज्यादा एकत्रित नहीं होगी।

छठ पूजा के महत्व को ध्यान में रखते हुए पूर्वांचलवासी चंबल नदी पर छठ पूजन करने एक ही समय में सभी न पहुंचे, बल्कि अलग-अलग पहुंचकर उक्त पर्व की पूजा करें, ताकि पर्व का महत्व भी पूर्ण हो जाए और कोरोना संक्रमण में दी गई गाइड लाइन का भी पालन हाे जाए। जिन महिलाओं और व्यक्तियों द्वारा उपवास रखा जाएगा एवं जिनको पूजा अनिवार्य है, उन्हें आवश्यक रूप से अनुमति प्रदान की जाए।

यह पूजन नदी के किनारे के अलावा और कहीं किया जाना भी संभव नहीं है। इसकी अनुमति प्रदान की जाए। इस मौके पर जिला कांग्रेस कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुबोध स्वामी, हरहंगी तिवारी, सरनामसिंह चौहान, रघुनाथसिंह ठाकुर, सुरेंद्र मिश्रा, शिवनारायण चौधरी, नित्यानंद चौबे, सेवालाल यादव, जेपी मल्लाह आदि उपस्थित थे। ज्ञापन का वाचन शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राधे जायसवाल ने किया।

