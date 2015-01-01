पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधेकत्ल का खुलासा:जमीन विवाद में नाबालिग भांजे ने बड़े पापा के साथ दी थी पांच लाख की सुपारी, दिलीप को शराब पिलाकर उमरना में मारा

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर ने पहले ही जता दी थी जमीन विवाद में हत्या की अाशंका, उन्हीं बिंदुओं को आधार बनाकर दोषियों तक पहुंची पुलिस

उमरना फाटक के समीप मड़ावदा निवासी दिलीप पाटीदार की हत्या के मामले का खुलासा गुरुवार काे बिरलाग्राम पुलिस ने कर दिया। पहले ही दिन भास्कर ने मामले में जमीन विवाद की आशंका जता दी थी और पुलिस की जांच भी उसी दिशा में चली ताे मामले का खुलासा 4 दिन में ही हाे गया। जमीन विवाद में ही दिलीप के नाबालिग भांजे और उसके बड़े पापा मड़ावदा निवासी प्रेमनारायण ने ही 5 लाख रुपए की सुपारी देकर हत्या कराई थी।

पुलिस ने नाबालिग सहित 6 लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गुरुवार काे एएसपी आकाश भूरिया ने अंधेकत्ल का खुलासा करते हुए बताया 15 नवंबर काे उमरना के पास मड़ावदा निवासी 35 वर्षीय दिलीप पाटीदार का शव मिला था। पीएम रिपाेर्ट में हत्या की पुष्टि होने पर प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

जांच में पता चला कि कमठाना निवासी रसीद उर्फ रफीक खान से मिलने दिलीप गया था, उसके बाद ही उसकी हत्या हुई। रसीद मड़ावदा निवासी प्रेमनारायण का दाेस्त है और प्रेमनारायण का दिलीप से जमीन विवाद चल रहा था। पूछताछ में पता चला कि जमीन विवाद काे लेकर प्रेमनारायण और दिलीप के नाबालिग भांजे ने ही 5 लाख रुपए की सुपारी हत्या के लिए दी थी।

इस पर रसीद ने अपने बेटे तौसिफ और भांजे वसीम के साथ मिलकर हत्या की प्लानिंग की थी। मामले का खुलासा हाेने के बाद पुलिस ने सभी आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर उनके पास से हथियार और कार काे जब्त किया है। आरोपी प्रेमनारायण जनपद पंचायत मड़ावदा में पूर्व उपसरपंच भी रहा है।

ऐसे की दिलीप की हत्या

सुपारी मिलने के बाद रसीद ने दिलीप से दाेस्ती की। 14 नवंबर काे रसीद ने प्रेमनारायण के हाली गणपत काे ढाबे पर भेजकर दिलीप काे अपने खेत पर बुलाया। यहां दिलीप काे शराब पिलाई। नशे में हाेने के बाद रसीद और वसीम उसे कार में लेकर उमरना फाटक के समीप आए। पीछे दिलीप की बाइक लेकर तौसिफ, गणपत और नाबालिग पहुंचे। यहां दिलीप काे खाई में उतारने के बाद आराेपियाें ने टामी, लकड़ी से सिर पर वार किए। इससे दिलीप की माैत हाे गई। आराेपी कार से कमठाना चले गए।

मंडी पुलिस की रही अहम भूमिका

रसीद काे बिरलाग्राम पुलिस ने पहले ही दिन हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी थी, लेकिन वह कुछ भी बाेलने काे तैयार नहीं था। तब मंडी थाना प्रभारी श्यामचंद्र शर्मा ने तकनीकी पाइंट निकाले और उसके बाद रसीद काे सवालाें में उलझाया। इस पर पूरे मामले का खुलासा हाे गया।

पिता के गायब हाेने के बाद से नाराज था भांजा

दिलीप की बहन राजूबाई की शादी मड़ावदा के हीरालाल से हुई थी। हीरालाल 2018 में लापता हाे गया था। दिलीप के नाबालिग भांजे ने मां राजूबाई और 4 मामा पर हीरालाल की हत्या का आराेप लगाकर खाचराैद थाने में शिकायत की थी। पुलिस ने जमीन की खुदाई भी की, पर कुछ नहीं मिला था।

राजूबाई की कुएं में डूबने से माैत के बाद नाबालिग भांजा बड़े पापा प्रेमनारायण के पास रह रहा था ताे राजूबाई की 3 बेटियां दिलीप के पास रहती थीं। भांजा अपने पिता के गायब हाेने से मामा से नाराज था। वहीं हीरालाल की जमीन काे प्रेमनारायण लेना चाहता था। यही विवाद दाेनाें परिवाराें के बीच चल रहा था। इस विवाद में ही दिलीप की हत्या हुई।

इन्हें किया गिरफ्तार, कार, टामी, लकड़ी, टाॅर्च जब्त

कमठाना निवासी 52 वर्षीय रसीद पिता शरीफ खान, 18 वर्षीय ताैसिफ खान, कुमाल्ड़ी थाना घटि्टया निवासी वसीम खान, मड़ावदा के 61 वर्षीय प्रेमनारायण पाटीदार, 40 वर्षीय गणपतलाल काे गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने एक कार, टामी, लकड़ी और टाॅर्च भी जब्त किए हैं।

इनका सहयोग- मंडी टीआई शर्मा, बिरलाग्राम टीआई हेमंतसिंह जादाैन, एएसआई हेमंत कटारे, हीरेंद्र प्रतापसिंह चाैहान, प्रआ दयाशंकर, आरक्षक दीपक पाल, सुरेश डांगी, मनीष व्यास, कालूराम, जितेंद्र सेंगर, विजय थापा, प्रकाश यादव, अजयसिंह, राेहल, पुष्पराज, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह, यशपालसिंह सिसाैदिया, धर्मेंद्र प्रतापसिंह, ईश्वर सिंह, सुनील बेस की अहम भूमिका रही।

