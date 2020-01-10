पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फसल कटाई:जुगाड़ के मिनी हार्वेस्टर से किसान कर रहे फसल कटाई

खेडाखजुरिया13 घंटे पहले
अंचल में सोयाबीन फसल का कटाई कार्य शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन बेमौसम व रुक-रुककर हो रही बारिश से खेतों में नमी बरकरार है। इससे कुछ खेतों में हार्वेस्टर मशीन चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। ऐसे में किसान जुगत लगा समय पर कटाई करना चाह रहे हैं। किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर के ऊपर जुगाड़ कर मिनी हार्वेस्टर मशीन बनाकर सोयाबीन कटाई का कार्य कर रहे हैं, जो लागत में भी किसानों को किफायती लग रही है। साथ ही नमी वाले खेतों में भी इसको चलाना आसान हो रहा है। खेड़ाखजुरिया सहित आसपास के गांव के किसान भी इससे सोयाबीन कटाई का कार्य करवा रहे हैं।

