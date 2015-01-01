पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात व्यवस्था:भीड़ वाले इलाके से गुजर रहे बड़े वाहन, दुर्घटना की आशंका

खाचराैद4 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस के ठीक एक दिन पहले तक भी प्रशासन यातायात व्यवस्था को लेकर गंभीर नजर नहीं आया। जबकि भास्कर ने प्रशासन को संज्ञान में ला दिया था कि त्योहार काे लेकर बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ने वाली है।

बुधवार काे उज्जैन दरवाजा क्षेत्र में दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। दिनभर में कई बार वाहन मालिकों के बीच में विवाद की स्थिति बनी। प्रशासन की लापरवाही के चलते बड़े ट्रॉले भी भीड़ वाले इलाके में घुस आए। प्रशासन ने एक पुलिसकर्मी की ड्यूटी लगाकर इतिश्री कर रखी है। इससे बायपास से जब बड़े ट्रॉले घुसकर अंदर तक आ जाते हैं तो उन्हें पुनः लौटाना संभव नहीं हाे पाता है।

उन्हें उसी मार्ग से निकालना पड़ता है। उन्हें जैसे-तैसे निकालने में पुलिसकर्मी दिनभर मशक्कत करता नजर आया लेकिन उसके बाद भी दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। अगर प्रशासन अब भी ध्यान नहीं देता है और बायपास से बड़े वाहनों को निकलने की व्यवस्था सुचारु नहीं करता है ताे धनतेरस से दीपावली तक बड़ा जाम लगने की स्थिति से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

