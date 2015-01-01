पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:छठवें दिन निकली हल्की धूप, फिर भी कड़ाके की ठंड से राहत नहीं

नागदा11 मिनट पहले
नगर में लगातार छठवें दिन भी शीतलहर का असर बना रहा। छठवें दिन बुधवार को हल्की धूप जरूर निकली, लेकिन लोगों को कड़ाके की ठंडक से कोई राहत नहीं मिल पाई। शुक्रवार को नगर में दिनभर बारिश होने के बाद से ही बादल छाए हुए हैं।

बुधवार को भी बादल छाए रहे। इस कारण दिन में भी सर्द हवा के असर से लोग ठिठुरते रहे। शाम होते ही बाजारों में हलचल कम हो गई। बस स्टैंड चौराहा, बायपास रोड सहित अन्य कई जगह पर लोग अलाव जलाकर सामूहिक रूप से बैठे नजर आए।

मौसम विभाग ने गुरुवार से बादल छंटने का पूर्वानुमान लगाया है। इससे अगले 2-3 दिनों में दिन के तापमान में वृद्धि होने और रात के तापमान में गिरावट होने की संभावना है। हालांकि अब अगले 15 दिनों तक उत्तरी सर्द हवा के कारण ठंड से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है। इस बीच अगर उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी होती है तो ठंड का असर और बढ़ेगा।

