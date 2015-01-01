पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन का आदेश:8 से 10 बजे तक ही करें आतिशबाजी, भाजपा नेता ने पोस्ट लिखी- सारी रात पटाखे फोड़ेंगे

नागदा2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा सरकार में ही सरकारी आदेश के विपरीत पार्टी नेताओं के बोल, सोशल मीडिया पर किया पोस्ट

दो दिन पहले ही उपचुनाव में अपना परचम लहराने वाली भाजपा के नेताओं के सुर अब सरकारी आदेशों के खिलाफ ही हो गए हैं। शहर के एक भाजपा नेता ने शुक्रवार दोपहर प्रशासन के आदेश के विपरीत एक पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर दी। शासन के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन ने दो दिन पहले ही यह आदेश जारी किए हैं कि केवल रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही आतिशबाजी करने की अनुमति रहेगी।

वहीं भाजपा नेता ने इसके विपरीत पोस्ट की है कि सारी रात पटाखें जलाएंगे। भाजपा नेता प्रकाश जैन वर्तमान में सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया के सहयोगी के रूप में कार्य कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा उनके पास भाजपा आईटी सेल के जिला सह संयोजक का पद भी है।

शुक्रवार को उन्होंने फेसबुक पर यह पोस्ट लिखी कि दम से दिवाली मनानी है, सारी रात पटाखे जलाने हैं, जय श्रीराम। उनकी इस पोस्ट के बाद कई लोगों की टिप्पणियां आना भी शुरू हो गई। जबकि सरकारी आदेश के अनुसार केवल रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति दी गई है।

खास बात यह है कि प्रदेश में भाजपा की ही सरकार है और शुक्रवार को ही सरकार के ही गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने भी इसी तरह सारी रात पटाखे फोड़ने की बात कही है। इधर, एसडीएम आशुतोष गोस्वामी का कहना है कि शासन-प्रशासन की ओर से जो निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं, उनका पालन करवाया जाएगा।

जैन ने कहा- दिल्ली में प्रदूषण है तो प्रशासन वहां प्रतिबंध लगाएं, हम तो पूरी रात ही पटाखे फोड़ेंगे

इस बारे में भाजपा नेता जैन से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि सारी रोक, सारे नियम-कायदे, कानून सिर्फ हिंदुओं के त्योहार मनाने पर ही क्यों लागू होते हैं? मैंने आदेश का अध्ययन किया है। इसमें राष्ट्रीय हरित अधिकरण (एनजीटी) का हवाला देकर पटाखे फोड़ने पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है, वैसी प्रदूषण की स्थितियां केवल दिल्ली में है। इसलिए उस आदेश को यहां थोपना न्यायोचित नहीं है। मैंने तो प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री के बयान का समर्थन किया है। मैं अपने मित्र व परिवार के साथ हर वर्ष की तरह ही पूरी रात ही दीपोत्सव मनाते हुए आतिशबाजी करूंगा।

