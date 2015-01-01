पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दाे लाेगाें पर प्रकरण दर्ज:जान से मारने की धमकी मिली तो नाबालिग ने जहर खाया, माैत

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • सिम पाेर्ट के बाद बैलेंस नहीं आने पर कर रहे थे प्रताड़ित

माेबाइल की सिम पाेर्ट कराने के बाद बैलेंस नहीं आने पर नाबालिग काे जान से मारने की धमकी दी जा रही थी। इस पर नाबालिग ने परेशान हाेकर जहर खा लिया। परिजन उसे अस्पताल ले गए, जहां उपचार के दाैरान उसकी माैत हाे गई।

पुलिस ने मामले में दाे लाेगाें पर धारा 306 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। मंडी पुलिस के मुताबिक जूना नागदा निवासी 15 वर्षीय विनय पिता हरिओमदास बैरागी माेबाइल सिम की मार्केटिंग का कार्य करता था। उसने गणेश ऑटाे पार्ट्स के संचालक प्रवीण प्रजापति और कर्मचारी नरेंद्र की सिम काे पाेर्ट किया था।

साथ ही बैलेंस वापस आने की बात कही थी, लेकिन बैलेंस वापस नहीं आया। इस पर प्रवीण और उसके भाई रवि प्रजापति ने आमने-सामने हाेकर धमकी दी। बाद में माेबाइल पर भी उसे और परिवार काे चाैराहे पर मारने की धमकी दी गई। इससे परेशान नाबालिग विनय ने बुधवार काे जहर खा लिया।

पेटदर्द की शिकायत पर परिजन उसे बुधवार शाम 5 बजे जनसेवा अस्पताल ले गए। जहां बाद में उसने धमकी देने और जहर खाने की बात कही। उपचार के दाैरान रात 9 बजे उसकी माैत हाे गई। मंडी पुलिस ने मामले में रवि और प्रवीण प्रजापति पर धारा 306 में प्रकरण दर्ज कर हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की है।

