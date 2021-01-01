पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:8 साल बाद अब नागदाह टेकरी संरक्षण का मार्ग प्रशस्त

नागदा
  • ऐतिहासिक धराेहर बचाओ आंदाेलन समिति की मांग पर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय से पहुंचा था पत्र

8 सालाें तक कागजी लड़ाई के बाद अब शहर की प्राचीन महाभारतकालीन नागदाह टेकरी संरक्षण का मार्ग प्रशस्त हुआ है। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय से टेकरी संरक्षण काे लेकर पहुंचे पत्र के बाद शुक्रवार काे एसडीएम आशुताेष गाेस्वामी और नपा सीएमओ भविष्य कुमार खाेब्रागड़े ने एई जीएल गुप्ता, इंजीनियर शाहिद मिर्जा और रईस कुरैशी के साथ शहर से 2 किमी दूर स्थित जंगलभरी टेकरी पर पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया।

जहां ऐतिहासिक धराेहर बचाओ आंदाेलन समिति के बंटू बाेड़ाना, समाजसेवी अंबाराम परमार ने टेकरी के खुदाई वाले स्थान का निरीक्षण कराया। जहां पुरातत्व महत्व के कई साक्ष्य भी नजर आए। निरीक्षण के बाद अधिकारियों ने सबसे पहले इसका सीमांकन करने का निर्णय लिया, ताकि टेकरी की जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाया जा सके और मिट्टी के लिए हाेने वाली खुदाई पर राेक लगे। सीमांकन के बाद नपा आर्किटेक्ट काे बुलवाकर इसका परीक्षण कराएगी और प्राेजेक्ट बनाकर इसका डेवलपमेंट शुरू करेगी। जिससे नागदाह टेकरी संरक्षित हाे सकेगी।

यह थे माैजूद
अधिकारियाें द्वारा निरीक्षण करने के बाद अभा चंद्रवंशी बागरी समाज सुधार समिति के राष्ट्रीय संस्थापक अंबाराम परमार, उपाध्यक्ष राधे सोलंकी, नगर अध्यक्ष जीवन सिंह चंद्रवंशी, बंटू बोड़ाना, अभा मालवीय बलाई समाज नगर अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश परमार, विनोद मालवीय, रमेश चौहान माैजूद थे।

2012 से लगातार कर रहे कागजी कार्रवाई, प्रस्ताव जिला कार्यालय तक नहीं पहुंचा
ऐतिहासिक धरोहर बचाओ आंदोलन समिति व चंद्रवंशी बागरी समाज समिति द्वारा वर्ष 2012 से कागजी कार्रवाई की लड़ाई लड़ी जा रही है। समिति की मांग पर पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष शोभा गोपाल यादव ने टेकरी को संरक्षण देने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया था लेकिन वह प्रस्ताव जिला कार्यालय तक नहीं पहुंचा। बोड़ाना ने बताया सन 2016 में पुरातत्व विभाग भोपाल से उक्त टेकरी के संरक्षण की मांग की थी। पुरातत्व विभाग भोपाल में टेकरी के संरक्षण का मामला नगर पालिका परिषद् नागदा के सुपुर्द कर दिया था।

जिस पर वर्ष 2019 में पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष अशोक मालवीय ने प्राचीन नागदाह टेकरी को संरक्षित पर्यटन स्थल घोषित करने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया लेकिन वह भी यथावत रह गया। पुरातत्व विभाग भोपाल के आदेश पर पुरातत्व विभाग उज्जैन के वरिष्ठ पुरातात्विक मार्गदर्शक घनश्याम बाथम एवं सहायक राहुल सांकल द्वारा स्थल निरीक्षण कर इसे अति महत्वपूर्ण स्थल माना था। गत माह बोड़ाना द्वारा उक्त टेकरी के संरक्षण का मामला भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग नईदिल्ली के समक्ष उठाया गया। इसके अलावा सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर भी शिकायत की थी। जिस पर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय से भी पत्र तहसील कार्यालय कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंचा था।

