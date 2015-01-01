पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैंकर वितरण:अब सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में नहीं होगी पानी की परेशानी, गुर्जर ने 11 गांवों में पेयजल टैंकर दिए

नागदा2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणें और सरपंच-सचिवों ने विधायक का किया अभिनंदन

गांवों में पेयजल संकट को देखते हुए क्षेत्रीय विधायक दिलीपसिंह गुर्जर ने विधायक विकास निधि 2020 की राशि से मंगलवार को 11 गांवों में पेयजल टैंकर वितरित किए। इससे सबसे बड़ा फायदा 11 गांवों के हजारों लोगों को मिलेगा और इन गांवों में अब किसी भी सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम में पानी की किल्लत नहीं आएगी। गुर्जर द्वारा अब तक 100 से ज्यादा गांवों में पेयजल टैंकर वितरित किए जा चुके हैं।

विधायक गुर्जर ने बताया मेरा पहला लक्ष्य गांवों का विकास करना है। क्षेत्र के हर गांव मे शुद्ध पेयजल मिले आैर सिंचाई के अधिक से अधिक साधन उपलब्ध कराने के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में एक गांव से दूसरे गांव को सड़क से जोड़ने का पूरा प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि गांवों में दौरे के समय, विशेषकर महिलाओं की मांग थी कि दूर-दूर से पानी लाना पड़ता है। पेयजल टैंकर की बहुत जरूरत है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया कि हर गांव में पानी का टैंकर देना है। गांवों में विवाह, मुंडन, यज्ञ आदि अन्य धार्मिक आयोजन में पानी के टैंकर नहीं होने से काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए पेयजल टैंकर हर गांव मे दिया जा रहा है।

इन गांवों में वितरित किए टैंकर

मंगलवार को जिन गांवों में टैंकर वितरित किए गए, उनमें कंथारखेड़ी, केशरिया, नंदवासला, कंचनखेड़ी, दडिया, भाटखेड़ी, दीपाखेड़ी, बरामदखेड़ा, पालना, गेड़ावदा, सोनचिढ़ी गांव शामिल हैं। टैंकर वितरण के दौरान पीसीसी सचिव अनोखीलाल सोलंकी, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गोविंद भरावा, रामलाल मुकाती, संतोष बरखेड़ावाला, धारा सिंह सुरेल, सुरेंद्र सिंह बागेड़ी, संजय नंदेड़ा, नारायण मंडावलिया, शाहरुख खान अादि सहित सरपंच, सचिव उपस्थित थे।

