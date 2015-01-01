पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरे दिन धनतेरस:दूसरे दिन भी बाजार में तेरस पर बरसा धन, आज घर-घर पधारेंगी मां लक्ष्मी

नागदा2 घंटे पहले
  • अगवानी के लिए राेशनी से पटा शहर

काेराेना काल में शनिवार काे दिवाली मनेगी। मां लक्ष्मी की अगुवाई के लिए शहर राेशनी से पट चुका है। शुभ मुहूर्त में घर-घर में पूजन हाेगा। दिवाली से एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार काे बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।

दाे दिन धनतेरस हाेने की वजह से लाेगों ने मुहूर्त अनुसार शुक्रवार को भी खरीदी की। शहरी लाेगाें ने पूजन सामग्री खरीदी। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने पूजन सामग्री के साथ पशुधन का सामान भी खरीदा।

शहर के मुख्य बाजार रानी लक्ष्मीबाई मार्ग, एमजी राेड, जवाहर मार्ग पर अच्छी भीड़ रही। काेराेना की वजह से आम लाेगों के साथ दुकानदार भी सावधान रहे। मास्क, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग ताे ठीक लाेगाें ने पैकिंग वाली सामग्री पर ज्यादा जाेर दिया।

