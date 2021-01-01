पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Nagda
  • On The Third Day Too, The Lawyers In The Court Staged A Strike Demonstration, More Than Two Thousand Cases Were Affected

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:तीसरे दिन भी न्यायालय में वकीलों ने किया कामकाज ठप हड़ताल कर प्रदर्शन किया, ढाई हजार से ज्यादा केस प्रभावित

नागदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वकील से थाने पर हुई मारपीट के मामले में कार्रवाई पर अड़े, जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश नागदा पहुंचे, फिर भी नहीं माने अभिभाषक
  • एसपी आज नागदा आकर वकीलों से चर्चा करेंगे, इसके बाद हड़ताल खत्म करने पर निर्णय लेंगे

न्यायालय परिसर में लगातार तीसरे दिन भी वकीलों की हड़ताल शुक्रवार को जारी रही। मंडी थाने पर वकीलों के साथ हुई मारपीट और अभद्रता के मामले को लेकर शुक्रवार को भी वकीलों ने कामकाज बंद कर हड़ताल करते हुए प्रदर्शन किया।

जिसके कारण तीन दिनों में ढाई हजार से अधिक केस प्रभावित हो चुके हैं। शाम को जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश ने भी नागदा पहुंचे और हड़ताल समाप्त करवाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन सभी अभिभाषक थाना प्रभारी सहित अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर अड़े रहे। अब शनिवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक के नागदा आने की संभावना है। फिलहाल अभिभाषक संघ नागदा ने हड़ताल जारी रखने की घोषणा की है। अभिभाषक माधुरी रघुवंशी और अभिभाषक नितिन कुमार जैन ने 26 जनवरी को मंडी थाना प्रभारी श्यामचंद्र शर्मा सहित अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों पर मारपीट करने एवं अभद्रता करने के आरोप लगाए थे।

थाना प्रभारी सहित अन्य पुलिस पर कार्रवाई करने एवं एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग को लेकर 27 जनवरी से अभिभाषक संघ नागदा के बैनर तले सभी वकीलों ने कामकाज बंद कर हड़ताल कर दी। शुक्रवार को भी किसी भी वकील काम नहीं किया। मामले में स्टेट बार कौंसिल को भी शिकायत की है। गुरुवार को वकीलों का प्रतिनिधि मंडल भी उज्जैन जाकर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश से मिला था। जिसके बाद शुक्रवार शाम करीब 4.15 बजे जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश नरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह भी नागदा पहुंचे।

उन्होंने पहले अभिभाषक संघ नागदा के अध्यक्ष विनोद रघुवंशी से चर्चा की, जिसके बाद रघुवंशी ने बाहर आकर साथी अभिभावकों को बताया थाना प्रभारी लिखित माफीनामा देने को तैयार हैं लेकिन सभी कार्रवाई की मांग पर ही अड़े रहे। जिसके बाद अभिभाषक रघुवंशी एवं जैन के साथ अध्यक्ष रघुवंशी ने दोबारा जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश से मुलाकात की। अध्यक्ष रघुवंशी ने मौके पर आकर अन्य साथियों को बताया कि पुलिस अधीक्षक से चर्चा कर इस मामले में कार्रवाई की मांग रखी जाएगी। शनिवार सुबह पुलिस अधीक्षक नागदा आकर वकीलों से चर्चा करेंगे। इसके बाद हड़ताल खत्म करने को लेकर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। तब तक हड़ताल जारी रहेगी।

डीजे बोले - मैंने जेल में लोगों को पत्थर से गोदते हुए देखा है कि तारीख कब आएगी
लगभग दो घंटे तक चली मंत्रणा और गहमागहमी के बाद आखिरी में सभी वकीलों ने जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश नरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह का पुष्प गुच्छ भेंट कर एवं पुष्पमालाएं पहना कर स्वागत किया। इस दौरान न्यायाधीश सिंह ने कहाकि जितनी जल्द ही सके, आप लोग काम पर वापस आइए। कई महीनों बाद कोर्ट खुली है। जिस कारण पहले ही कई मामले लंबित हैं। मैंने जेल में लोगों को पत्थरों से हाथ पर यह गोदते हुए देखा कि हमारी तारीख कब आएगी। लोगों को जल्दी से जल्दी न्याय मिले, यही हमारा प्रयास होना चाहिए।

वकीलों की जुबानी - मोबाइल निकालते ही टीआई ने मारे थप्पड़, लॉकअप में डाला
26 जनवरी को दोपहर 1 बजे मैं मंडी थाने पहुंची थी। मेरे भैया (राजेंद्र रघुवंशी) के जीवाजी नगर स्थित प्लॉट नंबर 75 से 90 कैसीन के पाइप चोरी चले गए थे। मैं अपने भैया और साथी वकील नितिन कुमार जैन के साथ चोरी की नामजद रिपोर्ट लिखवाने के लिए पहुंची थी। करीब दो बजे टीआई श्यामचंद्र शर्मा थाने पर आए और थाने के बाहर ही खड़े हो गए। वहीं आरोपी भी खड़ा हुआ था। टीआई को उसने कुछ दस्तावेज दिखाए, जिस पर हमने भी अपनी बात कही।

इस पर टीआई ने कहा आप दबाव बना रहे हैं। टीआई से लगभग 6 फीट दूरी पर खड़े नितिन ने जैसे ही अपनी जेब से मोबाइल निकाला तो टीआई ने उस पर अटैक कर दिया। थप्पड़ मारे और इसके बाद लॉकअप में बंद कर दिया। महिला होने के बावजूद अपशब्द कहते हुए बोले कि बहुत दादागिरी कर रहे हो, सारी वकालत निकालते हैं तुम्हारी। लॉकअप में भी नितिन का सिर पकड़ कर दीवार में मारा। यह सारी घटना दोपहर 1 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक थाने पर लगे सीसीटीवी में भी कैद है। मेरे साथ भी अभद्र व्यवहार किया। हम टीआई सहित अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों को बर्खास्त करने एवं एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
(जैसा महिला अभिभाषक माधुरी रघुवंशी ने साथी नितिन कुमार जैन के साथ बताया।)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser