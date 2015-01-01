पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युकां चुनाव:आज सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक होगी ऑनलाइन वोटिंग

नागदा9 मिनट पहले
  • नागदा-खाचरौद में लगभग 2100 मतदाता सदस्य

युवा कांग्रेस के चुनाव में शनिवार को नागदा सहित उज्जैन जिले में मतदान होगा। सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक ऑनलाइन वोटिंग होगी। इसमें मतदाता सदस्य मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से युवा कांग्रेस के विभिन्न पदों के प्रत्याशियों को अपना मत दे सकेंगे।

नागदा-खाचरौद में युवा कांग्रेस के लगभग 2100 मतदाता हैं। नागदा-खाचरौद से अलग-अलग पदों के लिए 8 लोगों ने दावेदारियां की थी, लेकिन कुछ दिन पहले विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के दो प्रत्याशियों ने अपना समर्थन एक अन्य प्रत्याशी को दे दिया।

सात वर्ष बाद युवा कांग्रेस के चुनाव होने के कारण इस चुनाव में कांग्रेस के कई दिग्गज नेता भी जुटे हुए हैं। चुनाव के लिए वर्ष 2018 में सदस्यता हुई थी। चुनाव में मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से होने वाली वोटिंग में प्रत्याशियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं।

क्योंकि दो वर्ष पहले सदस्यता लेने वाले कई मतदाता सदस्यों के मोबाइल नंबर बदल गए हैं। इसकी वजह से अब प्रत्याशी अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में जाकर उनकी तलाश करते हुए उनसे संपर्क साधने का प्रयास करने में जुटे हुए हैं।

