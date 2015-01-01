पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दल-बदल:27 साल कांग्रेस में रहे पंडित ने सीएम हाउस में ली भाजपा की सदस्यता

नागदा7 मिनट पहले
  • कहा- कार्यकर्ताओं का कांग्रेस में सम्मान नहीं

नगर पालिका परिषद् चुनाव से पहले जोड़तोड़ की राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। कांग्रेस में 27 साल तक अपनी सेवाएं देने वाले नागदा के कांग्रेस नेता अमित पंडित शुक्रवार को भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। भोपाल में मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वी.डी. शर्मा की उपस्थिति में उन्होंने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।

पंडित मप्र कांग्रेस में प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि एवं उज्जैन जिला कांग्रेस (ग्रामीण) के प्रवक्ता थे। इधर, भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद पंडित ने कहा कि वर्ष 1993 से वह कांग्रेस पार्टी में अपनी सेवाएं देते आ रहे थे। अब कांग्रेस में कार्यकर्ताओं का सम्मान नहीं है।

प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार बनने के बाद भी बड़े नेताओं ने कार्यकर्ताओं को तवज्जो नहीं दी। सरकार बचाने की आपाधापी में चुनाव तक नहीं करवाए, जो कि कार्यकर्ताओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ है। आत्मसम्मान बनाए रखने के लिए भाजपा से बेहतर संगठन नहीं है। पंडित के अलावा प्रदेश के अन्य इलाकों से भी कई नेताओं ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।

