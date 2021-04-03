पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फायदा:किराए से आयशर लेकर चुराए थे 4.50 लाख रुपए के पाइप

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मालिक और एक अन्य के बीच प्लॉट का विवाद चल रहा था। इसका फायदा पुराने नाैकर ने उठाया। उसने अपने मालिक के प्लॉट पर रखे लगभग 90 लाेहे के पाइप काे किराए से आयशर लाकर चाेरी कर लिए, जिनकी कीमत लगभग साढ़े चार लाख रुपए है। मंडी पुलिस ने मामले में नाैकर सहित तीन लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार किया है। दाे लाेगाें काे जेल भेज दिया है, वहीं एक रिमांड पर है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार फातिमा स्कूल के समीप राजेंद्र सिंह के साढ़े चार लाख रुपए के 90 पाइप रखे हुए थे। उनका जमीन काे लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। इसका फायदा उनके पुराने नाैकर पुवाड़िलया निवासी 31 वर्षीय कमल पिता भगवान डाबी ने उठाया। उसने अमलावदिया निवासी जगदीश पिता मांगीलाल से आयशर किराए से लिया और ड्राइवर विद्यानगर निवासी राजू पिता तेजू सेन की मदद से दाे बार में 90 पाइप चाेरी कर ले गया। चाेरी की घटना के बाद नाैकर ने जैसा साेचा, वही हुआ। पाइप चाेरी की शंका जमीन विवाद की ओर मुड़ी और दाेनाें पक्ष थाने पहुंचे थे। मंडी थाना प्रभारी श्यामचंद्र शर्मा और अभिभाषक माधुरी रघुवंशी व नितिन जैन के बीच कहासुनी की वजह भी यही मामला था। मंडी पुलिस ने जब सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले ताे पता चला कि जगदीश की आयशर से पाइप चाेरी हुए। जगदीश काे हिरासत में लेने के बाद पूरा मामला साफ हाे गया। पुलिस ने जगदीश, कमल और राजू काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इनकी निशानदेही पर टकरावदा तालाब और पुवाड़िलया गांव से लगभग 76 पाइप जब्त हाे चुके हैं। पुलिस ने आराेपियाें काे न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से जगदीश और राजू काे जेल भेज दिया। वहीं कमल काे पुलिस ने रिमांड पर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें