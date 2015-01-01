पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागदा:धाेखाधड़ी के आराेपी काे पकड़ने गांव पहुंची पुलिस ताे भाई ने पहचानने से किया इनकार

नागदाएक घंटा पहले
  • खेलते बच्चों ने कहा- यही घर है राजेश का, तब गिरफ्त में आया

2017 से फरार धाेखाधड़ी के आराेपी काे पकड़ने के लिए मंडी पुलिस काे कई चक्कर काटने पड़े, लेकिन मंगलवार काे आराेपी गिरफ्त में आ गया। मामला समर्थन मूल्य की खरीदी से जुड़ा है। इसमें उपज खरीदने के बाद आराेपी द्वारा शासन काे राशि का भुगतान नहीं किया गया था। इस पर मंडी पुलिस में प्रकरण दर्ज किया था, तभी से आराेपी लापता था। यहां तक कि अाराेपी का स्थाई पता भी किसी काे नहीं मालूम था।

दरअसल 2017 में समर्थन मूल्य पर प्याज की खरीदी हुई थी। इसमें सूरज एंड मोटर्स चौधरी कॉम्प्लेक्स एबी रोड इंदौर के संचालक राजेश पाटीदार ने कृषि उपज मंडी से 11 लाख रुपए के प्याज खरीदे थे। राजेश ने 5 लाख रुपए का नकद भुगतान कर 6 लाख रुपए का चेक दिया था, जाे बाउंस हाे गया था। शेष रुपए देने से राजेश ने मना कर दिया था। इस पर 24 सितंबर 2017 काे मप्र स्टेट सिविल सप्लाई काॅर्पोरेशन प्रबंधक दिलीप पिता बेनीप्रसाद सक्सेना ने प्रकरण दर्ज कराया था।

पुलिस ने आराेपी पर धाेखाधड़ी का प्रकरण दर्ज किया था। आराेपी ने अपना पता सूरज एंड मोटर्स चौधरी कॉम्प्लेक्स एबी रोड इंदौर लिखवाया था और तभी से वह इंदौर से फरार चल रहा था। पुलिस ने इंदौर, भोपाल, उज्जैन तक में उसकी तलाश की थी, लेकिन काेई जानकारी नहीं मिली थी।

ऐसा पकड़ाया आराेपी

आराेपी का पता गलत हाेने पर मंडी पुलिस द्वारा टेक्निकल आधार व समस्त बैंकों से आरोपी की जानकारी निकाली गई। इस पर पता चला कि शाजापुर की एक्सिस बैंक में भी अाराेपी का पुराना खाता है। थाना प्रभारी श्यामचंद्र शर्मा द्वारा टीम काे शाजापुर भेजा गया। यहां से आरोपी के मूल निवास ग्राम धाराखेड़ी थाना कोतवाली शाजापुर की जानकारी मिली।

इस पर तत्काल टीम में शामिल उपनिरीक्षक प्रशांत गुंजाल, अारक्षक सुरेंद्र तांबरे गांव पहुंचे। जब टीम गांव पहुंची ताे ग्रामीणाें ने राजेश पाटीदार काे पहचानने से इनकार कर दिया। यहां तक कि उसके भाई के घर ही पूछा ताे उन्होंने इस नाम के व्यक्ति के गांव में नहीं हाेने की बात कही। टीम ने वहीं पास खेल रहे बच्चाें से पूछा ताे उन्होंने बताया कि सामने वाला ही घर उनका है। टीम ने पहुंचकर जब जानकारी ली ताे राजेश घर पर मिला और पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर मंगलवार काे न्यायालय में पेश किया। यहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

