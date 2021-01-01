पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:सरकारी कार्यालय सहित राजनीतिक पार्टियां लहराएंगी ध्वज, किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली ताे युवा निकालेंगे तिरंगा यात्रा

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • व्यवस्था के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने लगाई जवानों की ड्यूटी

72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार काे सुबह से देर शाम तक शहर में देशभक्ति की गूंज बनी रहेगी। सरकारी कार्यालयाें, स्कूलाें सहित विभिन्न चाैराहाें पर राजनीतिक पार्टियों द्वारा ध्वजाराेहण किया जाएगा। वहीं युवा, मजदूर और किसानों द्वारा अलग-अलग रैली निकाली जाएगी।

शहर में लगभग 6 रैलियां निकलेंगी, जिसमें व्यवस्था काे लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा विभिन्न चाैराहाें पर पुलिस जवानाें की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। नपा कार्यालय में सुबह 9 बजे ध्वजाराेहण हाेगा। तहसील कार्यालय में सुबह 8 बजे एसडीएम आशुताेष गाेस्वामी, मंडी थाना में श्यामचंद्र शर्मा, बिरलाग्राम थाने में हेमंत सिंह जादाैन द्वारा ध्वजाराेहण किया जाएगा।

कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानाें की ट्रैक्टर रैली

गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली की तर्ज पर युवा किसान संघ द्वारा ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली जाएगी। मंगलवार दाेपहर 1 बजे महिदपुर राेड बायपास राजस्थानी ढाबे से शुरू हाेगी, जाे गाेल्डन केमिकल चाैराहा, इंगाेरिया राेड, काेटा फाटक हाेकर बस स्टैंड अाैर शहर में घूमकर पुन: महिदपुर राेड बायपास पहुंच कर समाप्त हाेगी। युवा किसान संघ द्वारा कृषि कानून के विराेध में रैली निकाली जा रही है। साथ ही गणतंत्र दिवस भी मनाया जाएगा।

