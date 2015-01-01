पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Nagda
  • Porwal Nagar Settled On Papers, Sales Contract With Millions Of Rupees Taken From 99 People In 1999, Till Now Neither Plot Nor Money Received

सबकुछ फर्जी:कागजों पर बसा दिया पोरवाल नगर, 1999 में 99 लोगों से लाखों रुपए लेकर किए विक्रय अनुबंध, अब तक न प्लॉट मिला, न रुपए

नागदा13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कॉलोनी के नाम पर प्लॉट काटकर धोखाधड़ी की
  • अवैध रूप से फर्जी कागजों पर कॉलोनी और समिति भी बना ली

नगर में अवैध कॉलोनी के नाम पर लोगों से किस तरह जालसाजी की जाती है, इसका उदाहरण है पोरवाल नगर। पोरवाल विकास समिति के नाम से केवल कागजों पर ही यह पोरवाल नगर कॉलोनी बना दी गई और 99 लोगों को धोखे में रख प्लॉट देने के नाम पर लाखों रुपए लेकर विक्रय अनुबंध भी कर लिए। लगभग 20 साल तक परेशान लोग फर्जी समिति के पदाधिकारियों के पास चक्कर काटते रहे, पर आज तक न तो प्लॉट मिला और न ही रुपए।

मामले ने तूल जब पकड़ा, जब वकील के माध्यम से संबंधितों को नोटिस भेजे गए। एडवोकेट एस.के. साहू ने बताया सभी पीड़ित पोरवाल समाज के सदस्य हैं। समाज के अन्य सदस्य कैलाशचंद्र पिता सिद्धूलाल पोरवाल निवासी रानी लक्ष्मीबाई मार्ग, ओमप्रकाश पिता मांगीलाल पोरवाल निवासी तिलक मार्ग, गोरधनलाल पिता प्रभुलाल पोरवाल निवासी जवाहर मार्ग, पूरालाल पिता शंकरलाल पोरवाल निवासी जैन कॉलोनी जवाहर मार्ग, शकुंतला पिता हरिवल्लभ पोरवाल निवासी जवाहर मार्ग और स्व. हरिवल्लभ पोरवाल पिता लक्ष्मीनारायण पोरवाल द्वारा पोरवाल विकास समिति के नाम से अपंजीकृत समिति का गठन किया गया।

इन लोगों ने 6 जनवरी 1999 को कृषि भूमि ग्राम पाडल्याकलां में सर्वे नंबर 867/1 रकबा 4.024 हेक्टेयर में से रकबा 1.473 हेक्टेयर आराजी को विक्रय मूल्य अदा कर खरीदी। इन सदस्य पदाधिकारियों में से हरिवल्लभ की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

नोटिस का दो ने ही दिया जवाब

जमीन खरीदने के बाद संबंधितों ने जमीन पर पोरवाल विकास समिति के नाम पर पूर्णरूप से निर्मित कॉलोनी बनाकर प्लॉट काटने का भरोसा दिलाकर समाजजन को प्लॉट बेचने के नाम पर अनुबंध करते हुए लाखों रुपए की राशि ले ली। समाजजन को कॉलोनी डेवलप होने पर प्लॉट का विक्रय पत्र पंजीयन निष्पादित करने का भरोसा दिलाया था, जबकि डायवर्शन, कॉलोनी विकास की अनुमति आदि प्राप्त नहीं की। समाजजनों को वर्षों तक टालते रहे।

एडवोकेट साहू ने बताया इस मामले में पीड़ितों की ओर से संबंधितों को नोटिस जारी कर 7 दिन में जवाब प्रस्तुत करने के लिए कहा था, जिसका भी केवल दो सदस्यों ने ही उत्तर भेजा। अब इस मामले में धोखाधड़ी, जालसाजी सहित अन्य धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज कराया जाएगा। पीड़ित प्रहलादचंद पिता मदनलाल मेहता की ओर से एडवोकेट साहू ने यह नोटिस जारी किए थे।

दो सदस्यों ने कैलाशचंद्र और ओमप्रकाश को बताया इस धोखाधड़ी का जिम्मेदार

नोटिस के केवल पूरालाल पोरवाल एवं गोरधनलाल पोरवाल ने जवाब भेजे हैं। साहू ने बताया पूरालाल और गोरधनलाल ने भी स्वीकार किया है पोरवाल विकास समिति के नाम से कॉलोनी काटने का विश्वास दिलाकर राशि प्राप्त की गई थी, वह राशि सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया शाखा नागदा में एफडी के रूप में जमा है।

हालांकि दोनों ने यह भी लिखा है कि वे हमेशा विक्रयशुदा प्लॉट का पंजीयन कराने के लिए तत्पर रहे और आज भी तत्पर हैं लेकिन शेष विक्रेता द्वारा टालमटोल की गई। भूमि के संबंध में मूल विक्रय पत्र, पावती, हिसाब-किताब रजिस्टर, बैंक में जमा एफडी राशि आदि सभी दस्तावेज कैलाशचंद्र पोरवाल के आधिपत्य में होने के कारण डायवर्शन, कॉलोनाइजर का प्रमाण पत्र आदि अनुमति नहीं ली जा सकी।

दोनों ने यह भी लिखा उनके द्वारा कैलाशचंद्र पोरवाल और ओमप्रकाश पोरवाल पर विश्वास करते हुए उनको भूमि का मूल विक्रय पत्र, पावती एवं अन्य सभी दस्तावेज दे दिए थे, लेकिन प्लॉट विक्रय करने, डायवर्शन व अन्य नियमों की पूर्ति करने में कैलाशचंद्र और ओमप्रकाश द्वारा कोई रुचि नहीं दिखाई गई।

इसके साथ ही भूमि पर प्लॉट विक्रय के नाम से ली गई राशि, भूमि पर पिछले 20 वर्षों से खेती से प्राप्त आय की एफडी, आय-व्यय पत्रक सहित अन्य दस्तावेज भी कैलाशचंद्र व ओमप्रकाश के आधिपत्य में हैं। जिसके बारे में कई बार जानकारी व आय-व्यय ब्यौरा मांगने पर भी उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी।

पीड़ित लोग सामने आए, एसडीएम को भी शिकायत- मामले में बुधवार को पीड़ितों ने आगे आकर एसडीएम कार्यालय में लिखित शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है। शिकायत करने वालों में दुलीचंद फरक्या, चांदमल धनोतिया, अशोक कुमार, नंदकिशोर, बद्रीलाल, रमेशचंद्र, बाबूलाल पोरवाल, रमेशचंद्र नगजीराम, मोहनलाल धनोतिया, अंकित कुमार, प्रहलाद, रमेशचंद्र जगन्नाथ, अशोक कुमार देवीलाल, बाबूलाल पोरवाल एवं शांतिलाल पोरवाल शामिल हैं।

