जन समस्याएं:अवैध काॅलाेनी में दिक्कतें : बिजली, नल और नाली के लिए परेशान हैं लाेग, चाहकर भी नपा नहीं कर पाती है विकास कार्य

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रभावित हाे सकती है जांच, जिनके कार्यकाल में ही अवैध काॅलाेनियां काटी, अब वही टीम में हैं शामिल

शहर में पुरानी काॅलाेनियाें के कटने के 20 साल बाद भी रहवासियाें काे मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं मिल रही। इसके लिए सरकारी कार्यालयाें के चक्कर काटना पड़ रहे हैं। बावजूद कॉलोनी में बिजली, नल और नाली तक नहीं है। नपा ने सड़क जरूर बनाकर दी, पर अन्य सुविधा के लिए नपा अधिकारी भी खुद काे नियमों में बंधा हुआ बता रहे हैं। अवैध काॅलाेनी में विकास देखकर अनुमान लगाया जा सकता है कि यहां प्लाॅट या मकान खरीदेंगे ताे उसके बाद आपकाे क्या मूलभूत सुविधा मिल पाएगी।

1 हजार फीट तक डाल रखे हैं लाेगाें ने तार

अवैध काॅलाेनियाें में बिजली विभाग भी कनेक्शन नहीं देता है। यही हाल अमलावदिया राेड पर काटी गई काॅलाेनी में बने हुए हैं। यहां रहवासियों काे बिजली कनेक्शन नहीं मिल पा रहा है। वजह बिजली पाेल ही नहीं लगे हुए हैं। एेसे में 1 हजार फीट तक लाेगांे ने स्वयं ही तार डालकर बिजली की व्यवस्था की है। यही नहीं नाली की सुविधा नहीं हाेने से गंदगी से परेशान हाेना पड़ रहा है ताे वहीं नल कनेक्शन भी नहीं मिल रहे हैं और ट्यूबवेल पर ही पेयजल की व्यवस्था करना पड़ रही है।

जांच पर भी उठने लगे हैं अब सवाल
अवैध काॅलाेनियों की जांच प्रशासनिक अमले द्वारा की जा रही है, इस पर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं। वजह पटवारी हल्के मंे हाेने वाली जमीन की जानकारी संबंधित पटवारी काे हाेती है अाैर उसकी जिम्मेदारी हाेती है अगर काेई काॅलाेनी बिना डायवर्शन के काटी जा रही है ताे माैका पंचनामा बनाकर रिपाेर्ट तहसील कार्यालय में दे, लेकिन यहां शहर के आसपास कई काॅलाेनियां काटी गई। फिर भी पटवारियाें ने अपने जिम्मेदारी निभाना उचित नहीं समझा। अब जांच टीम में भी यही पटवारी शामिल हैं, जिनके कार्यकाल में अवैध काॅलाेनियां कटी है। ऐसे में जांच प्रभावित हाे सकती है।
टीम द्वारा जांच रिपाेर्ट देने के बाद वैरिफिकेशन अन्य टीम के माध्यम से कराया जाएगा। उसके बाद ही जांच प्रतिवेदन कलेक्टर कार्यालय भेजा जाएगा।
आशुताेष गाेस्वामी, एसडीएम, नागदा

