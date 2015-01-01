पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा का कोरोना मिलन:जनता के चालान कट रहे हैं, यहां केंद्रीय और प्रदेश के मंत्री के सामने टूटे सारे नियम

नागदाएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रशासन ने 200 लोगों की अनुमति दी, कार्यक्रम में जुट गए 1000 लोग
  • नेताओं की इस हरकत से लग रहा है- राजनीतिक भीड़ से कोरोना नहीं फैलता

एक तरफ जहां पूरे प्रदेश और देश में कोरोना को लेकर फिर से अलर्ट शुरू हो गया है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ सत्ताधारी दल के नेता ही कोरोना गाइड लाइन की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। सारे नियमों का पालन करने का पाठ केवल जनता को ही पढ़ाया जाता है लेकिन नेताओं और सत्ताधारी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के आगे सारे नियम बौने हो जाते हैं।

रविवार को शहर में 1 हजार से अधिक कार्यकर्ता और पदाधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में भाजपा जिला ग्रामीण का दीपावली मिलन समारोह और सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन हुआ। खास बात यह है कि कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक ओपन एरिया में कार्यक्रम करने के लिए अधिकतम 200 लोगों को शामिल होने की अनुमति है।

प्रशासन ने इसी आधार पर अनुमति दी थी लेकिन कार्यक्रम में 1 हजार से अधिक भाजपा कार्यकर्ता और पदाधिकारी शामिल होकर सोशल डिस्टेंस की धज्जियां उड़ाते रहे। यह कार्यक्रम भी उस समय हुआ, जब शादियों सहित अन्य धार्मिक आयोजनों में प्रशासन संक्रमण के नाम पर अनुमति तक नहीं दे रहा है।

दो दिन पहले ही छठ पर्व तक के लिए पूर्वांचलवासियों को पहली बार पंजीयन तक कराना पड़ा। फिर आखिर इतनी अधिक संख्या में भाजपा का कार्यक्रम करने के दौरान प्रशासन ने यह सख्ती क्यों नहीं दिखाई।

शीर्ष नेता थे, एक ने भी नहीं टाेका

समारोह में केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गेहलाेत, भाजपा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष प्रभात झा, प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री सुहास भगत, प्रदेश के उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव, संगठन सहमंत्री ईशानंद शर्मा, सांसद अनिल फिराेजिया, महिदपुर विधायक बहादुर सिंह चाैहान, भाजपा जिला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष बहादुर सिंह बोरमुंडला सहित कई जनप्रतिनिधि शामिल थे। उनके सामने ही गाइड लाइन टूटी लेकिन किसी ने राेका-टाेका तक नहीं। एक हजार की भीड़ में कहीं सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नजर नहीं आया।

बाद में नेताओं से मिलने की हाेड़

समारोह समापन के बाद मंच पर ही कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ लग गई। हाल यह थे कि मंच पर खड़े रहने के लिए पैर रखने तक की जगह नहीं थी। कोरोना की गाइड लाइन को भूलकर हर काेई अपने बड़े नेताओं से मिलने और सेल्फी लेने की हाेड़ में लगा रहा। वहीं दूसरी ओर जब कोरोना संक्रमण की गाइड लाइन के बारे में पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष झा से सवाल किया गया ताे उनका कहना था कि बाकायदा सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क का उपयोग कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया है।

प्रशासन एफआईआर करेगा या नहीं

जिला कांग्रेस कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुबोध स्वामी ने कहा विवाह समारोह में 100-200 से ज्यादा लोगों को बुलाने पर दंड देने की हिदायत शासन-प्रशासन जनता को दे रहा है ताे दूसरी ओर भाजपा के जिम्मेदार 1 हजार से अधिक कार्यकर्ताओं का मिलन समारोह मना रहे हैं। एकादशी से कई घरों में विवाह हैं, जहां असमंजस है। दूसरी ओर नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है। स्वामी ने सवाल किया कि जनता पर प्रकरण, अर्थदंड लगाने वाला प्रशासन अब भाजपा के जिम्मेदारों पर केस दर्ज करेगा या नहीं।

वरिष्ठों से लेंगे मार्गदर्शन

एसडीएम आशुतोष गोस्वामी ने बताया कार्यक्रम के लिए आए आवेदन पर काेविड-19 के अंतर्गत शासन के नियमों का पालन कर कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने की अनुमति दी गई थी। जिसमें खुले मैदान में 200 लाेगाें की अनुमति है। अगर नियमों का उल्लंघन हुआ है और शिकायत आती है ताे वरिष्ठों से मार्गदर्शन लेकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

