  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Nagda
  Purchased In The Afternoon, Evening Worship, The City Buzzed With Fireworks, Despite The Caravanakal, The Enthusiasm Of Diwali Will Not Decrease

पूजन:दोपहर में खरीदी, शाम काे पूजन, आतिशबाजी से गूंजा शहर,काेराेनाकाल के बावजूद दिवाली पर कम नहीं हुआ लाेगाें का उत्साह

नागदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेनाकाल में शनिवार काे पहला दीपाेत्सव पर्व मना। संकट के दाैर मंे भी लाेगाें में उत्साह कम नहीं हुअा। पूजन से पहले दोपहर में बाजार में जमकर भीड़ उमड़ी। ल1क्ष्मी पूजन से कुछ घंंटे पहले ही फूलाें के दाम बढ़ गए। व्यापारियाें का कहना है कि इस बार फूलाें की अावक कम है, इसलिए भाव बढ़े हैं। इसी तरह गन्ना अादि सामग्रियाें के दाम भी बढ़े। रविवार काे ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में गाेवर्धन पूजन हाेगा। ऐसे में ग्रामीण ग्राहकी भी अच्छी रही। दिनभर खरीदी के बाद शाम काे विद्युत राेशनी से शहर जगमगा उठा। शुभ मुहूर्त में घराें मंे मां लक्ष्मी का पूजन हुअा। इसके बाद आतिशबाजी से पूरा शहर गूंज उठा।

आज गाेवर्धन पूजा, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रोंम में हाेगा पशुधन पूजन
रविवार काे पड़वा मनेगी। इसी दिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों बस, ट्रक चालक, ट्रेवल्स संचालक भी अपने-अपने वाहनाें का पूजन करंगे।गाेबर से बनाए दीपकाें से बनाया भारत का नक्शादिवाली के अवसर पर नागदा-खाचरौद के बीच स्थित बगलामुखी माता मंदिर पर गाेबर के दीपकाें से भारत का नक्शा बनाया है। राष्ट्रीय गाेसेवा संघ के राष्ट्रीय संरक्षक कृष्णानंद महाराज ने कहा हवन सामग्री, धूप और विभिन्न गाे-उत्पादाें से गाेबर के दीपक बनाए गए हैं। इसमें मां बगलामुखी आश्रम खाचराैद ने भी सहभागिता करते हुए दीपक निर्माण किया।

