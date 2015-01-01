पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल लाेक अदालत:बकाया बिजली बिल में 10 लाख रुपए की वसूली

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
काेर्ट परिसर में शनिवार काे नेशनल लाेक अदालत का आयाेजन हुआ। जिसमें नपा, बिजली विभाग के बकाया राशि की वसूली की गई ताे काेर्ट में प्रचलित विभिन्न मामलाें का निराकरण किया गया।

अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश विक्रम सिंह बुले के न्यायालय में बकाया बिजली बिल के 10 लाख 12 हजार रुपए, बिजली समझाैता राशि में 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए, दुर्घटना क्लेम राशि में 1 लाख 43 हजार रुपए, सिविल वसूली प्रकरण में 13 लाख 93 हजार 881 रुपए, 138 चेक बाउंस अपील में 3 लाख रुपए के प्रकरण का निराकरण किया। अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश अभिषेक सक्सेना के न्यायालय में दुर्घटना क्लेम राशि में 9 लाख 5 हजार रुपए, सिविल प्रवर्तन क्लेम राशि में 13 लाख 78 हजार 457 रुपए, चेक बाउंस में 4 लाख 87 हजार रुपए के मामले का निराकरण किया।

व्यवहार न्यायाधीश नदीम जावेद खान के न्यायालय में जल कर में 24 हजार 547 रुपए, संपत्ति कर में 1 लाख 48 हजार 768 रुपए, नपा कर्मचारी के 12 प्रकरण वसूली में नपा द्वारा 9 लाख 94 हजार रुपए कर्मचारियाें के खाते में भुगतान किया गया। इसके अलावा अपराधिक व सिविल प्रकरण का निराकरण हुआ।

व्यवहार न्यायाधीश पूनम डामेचा के न्यायालय में बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के रिकवरी केस में 12 हजार 500 रुपए, 125 भरण पाेषण, घरेलू हिंसा, सिविल प्रकरण वसूली में 8 लाख 80 हजार 299 रुपए के मामले का निराकरण हुआ। व्यवहार न्यायाधीश अश्विनी परमार के न्यायालय में अपराधिक, सिविल, 138 चेक बाउंस व 125 भरण-पाेषण के मामलाें का निराकरण हुआ।

