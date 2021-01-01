पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण की खुशी:बड़नगर में रीता को लगा पहला टीका, न घबराहट न दर्द, सामान्य इंजेक्शन जैसा ही असर हुआ

बड़नगर4 घंटे पहले
संत थामस हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में सोमवार सुबह 10.5 बजे बड़नगर शासकीय अस्पताल की स्टाफ नर्स रीता चौहान वैक्सीनेशन रूम में पहुंची। यहां नाम-पता लिखकर तापमान जांचा। पोर्टल पर वेरीफिकेशन हुआ। नर्स लक्ष्मीकांता मेहता ने सीरिंज में वैक्सीन का टीका लेकर रीता से कहा आपको कोविड वैक्सीन का टीका लग रहा है।

अगला टीका कब लगेगा, इसका मैसेज कर दिया जाएगा। यह टीका लगने के बाद भी कोविड के नियमों का पालन करना होगा। रीता ने दाएं हाथ की बांह के ऊपर टीका लगवाया। एसडीएम डॉ. योगेश भरसट ने गुलदस्ता दिया व तालियों से स्वागत किया। वह आधा घंटा डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में रहीं। न दर्द हुआ न घबराहट। बाद में उसने कहा कि इंजेक्शन जैसा दर्द होता है। आने वाले दिनों में तहसील के लोग टीका लगवाकर खुद को कोरोना से सुरक्षित रखें। इसके बाद रीता चौहान को वेटिंग रूम में ले जाया गया।

यहां 30 मिनट तक डॉ. देवेंद्र स्वामी की निगरानी में रखा गया। उसके बाद स्टाफ नर्स राधा क्षत्रिय ने टीका लगवाया। एसडीएम डाॅ. भरसट ने भगवान धन्वंतरि का पूजन कर वैक्सीन अभियान की शुरुआत की। तहसीलदार सुरेश नागर, जनपद सीईओ जीएस मुजाल्दा, फादर शिबुश मौजूद रहे। उसके बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग व आंगनवाड़ी और आशा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कतार में लग कर टीके लगवाए। पंजीकृत 100 में से 78 लोगों ने टीके लगवाएं। गौरतलब है कि बड़नगर में पहला टीका आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता अनीला उपाध्याय को लगाया जाना था लेकिन स्वास्थ्य खराब होने से स्टाफ नर्स रीता चौहान को टीका लगाया।

टीम में ये लोग थे शामिल : वैक्सीनेटर ऑफिसर - डां गर्वित खटोड़, एएनएम लता पंवार, मंजू पाटिल, प्रीति धवन, लक्ष्मीकांता मेहता, सुपरवाइजर दिनेश पंचोली, मातादीन अहिरवार, गंगाराम अहिरवार,
केपी शिवहरे, स्वास्थ्यकर्मी केएल वर्मा, नरेंद्र पांडे, शिक्षक पंकज वाघेला, जितेन्द्र वर्मा आदि टीम में शामिल थे।

