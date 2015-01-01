पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सड़क पर बिखरा सिर का हिस्सा कपड़े में समेट अस्पताल पहुंचाया

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
मृतक राजकुमार
  • अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से स्कूटी चालक की माैत

मेहतवास क्षेत्र में साेमवार दाेपहर 1 बजे 50 वर्षीय स्कूटी चालक काे एक अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी जाेरदार थी कि माैके पर ही स्कूटी चालक की माैत हाे गई। सिर का हिस्सा बिखर जाने पर 100 डायल के दिलीप पाेरवाल और आरक्षक प्रमाेद ने जैसे-तैसे कपड़े से उसे बांधकर 108 के माध्यम से सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार मेहतवास निवासी 50 वर्षीय राजकुमार टेलर अपने घर से बिरलाग्राम की ओर जा रहे थे, तभी अज्ञात वाहन चालक उन्हें टक्कर मारकर फरार हाे गया। लाेगों की भीड़ एकत्रित हाे गई, लेकिन राजकुमार की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। राजकुमार केमिकल डिवीजन में कार्यरत थे। उनके दाे बेटे हैं, एक आर्मी में है ताे दूसरा बैंगलुरू में कार्यरत है। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू की है।

अतिक्रमण करने से संकरी हो गई सड़क, इसलिए हो रहे हादसे

सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गाेलू यादव व रहवासियाें ने दुर्घटना काे लेकर एसडीएम आशुताेष गाेस्वामी काे ज्ञापन साैंपा है। बताया जिस स्थान पर दुर्घटना हुई, वह मेहतवास और बिरलाग्राम क्षेत्र काे जाेड़ने वाली सड़क है। यहां अतिक्रमण हाेने से सड़क संकरी हाे चुकी है ताे माेड़ पर आने वाला वाहन नजर नहीं आता है। ऐसे में अतिक्रमण काे हटवाकर सड़क का चौड़ीकरण किया जाए, ताकि आगे से इस तरह की दुर्घटना पर अंकुश लग सके।

