पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:आज से खुलेंगे 10-12वीं के स्कूल, पालकों की सहमति लेना जरूरी

बड़नगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने 10वीं व 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं कराने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके चलते विद्यार्थी की तैयारी और पढ़ाई के लिए बुधवार से स्कूल खोल दिए जाएंगे। शिक्षक उन्हें पड़ा सकेंगे और उन्हें उनके सभी डाउट क्लियर होंगे‌। बशर्ते स्कूल आने से पहले अपने पालकों की सहमति लेना होगी‌।

बुधवार को 10वीं व 12वीं बोर्ड की पहली कक्षा लगेगी। स्कूल में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मास्क और फिजिकल डिस्टेंस रखना जरूरी होगा। एक कक्षा में 20 छात्र बैठ सकेंगे। संख्या बढ़ने पर 2 कक्षाएं भी लगा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा 9वीं व 11वीं के स्कूल पूर्व की तरह संचालित होंगे। तहसील में 10वीं-12वीं के मिलाकर 3330 से अधिक स्टूडेंट परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

कोरोना के कारण अप्रैल के बाद से लगे नए सत्र में एक भी कक्षा नहीं लगी और न ही स्कूलों में पढ़ाई शुरू हुई। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई को लेकर विद्यार्थी को घर पर ही नोट्स उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं। शिक्षक उनकी ऑनलाइन क्लासेस लेकर उन्हें गाइडेंस दे रहे हैं।

प्राइवेट स्कूलों में तो ऑनलाइन क्लास भी रेगुलर की तरह लग रही है, लेकिन सरकारी स्कूलों की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं देखो तो असहज है। प्राइवेट स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी अपने डाउट्स कभी भी क्लियर कर सकते हैं, वही सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी निर्धारित समय में ही पढ़ाई कर पाते हैं। इनमें कई तो चूक जाते हैं। अब जब एग्जाम होगी तो पेपर बोर्ड पैटर्न पर होंगे। बुधवार से ब्लॉक के 37 हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल खुल जाएंगे। हफ्ते में 5 दिन कक्षाएं लगेंगी।

इसके चलते शासकीय कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय, शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय सहित अन्य हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों में कक्षाएं लगाने की तैयारी हो गई है। इधर, बीईओ लोकेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने सभी से कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का सख्ती से पालन करने का निर्देश दिए हैं।

शिक्षकों पर रहेगा पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करवाने का जिम्मा

स्कूल नहीं खुलने का असर विद्यार्थी की पढ़ाई पर पड़ रहा था, लेकिन अब स्कूल खुलने के साथ ही शिक्षकों पर पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करवाने के साथ ही सब्जेक्ट रिवीजन करवाने का जिम्मा रहेगा। हालांकि पहले ही सरकार ने कोरोना के चलते सिलेबस में 30 फीसदी कटौती कर दी है, लेकिन अब बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट न बिगड़े ऐसे में विद्यार्थी को तैयार करने के लिए शिक्षकों के पास तीन माह का समय रहेगा।

दूरी बनाने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को एक टेबल छोड़कर बैठाएंगे

सामान्य तौर पर एक कमरे में 40 से 45 विद्यार्थी बैठते थे। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अब एक कमरे में 20 विद्यार्थी बैठेंगे। दूरी मेंटेन करने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को एक टेबल छोड़कर बैठाया जाएगा। कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय प्राचार्य श्वेता अजमेरा ने बताया स्कूल में कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा। शासकीय उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के प्राचार्य ने बताया कि विद्यालय में हैंडवाश व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था रहेगी। स्कूलों में पढ़ाई स्कूल के समय में ही होगी। सभी को मास्क पहनना होगा और एक-दूसरे से सामग्री एक्सचेंज करने की अनुमति नहीं रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिकियों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे ट्रम्प, तुर्की में एक दिन में 32 हजार मामले - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें