कोरोना का कहर:अब तक 84 लोग संक्रमित, एक्टिव 22, शहर में नहीं है कोविड मरीजों के उपचार की व्यवस्था

नागदा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदेश 40% मरीजों का इलाज घर हाे, इसका भी पालन नहीं, गंभीर मरीजों को भी उज्जैन में नहीं मिल रही जगह

काेराेना संक्रमण जल्द ही पीक पर आने वाला है। यही वजह है कि अब शहर में भी संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। रविवार को भी एक साथ 9 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव अाई। इसके साथ शहर में कुल मरीजों की संख्या का आंकड़ा 84 पहुंच गया है। इसमें से एक्टिव केस 22 है, जिनका उपचार चल रहा है। वहीं 11 लोगों की माैत हो चुकी है। मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के बाद भी शहर में कोविड मरीजों की उपचार की व्यवस्था अभी तक नहीं की गई है, जबकि भवन, चिकित्सक सहित अन्य साधन उपलब्ध हैं। यदि व्यवस्था नहीं की गई तो परेशानी बढ़ सकती है, क्यांेकि उज्जैन में लगभग अस्पतालों में जगह फुल हो रही है।

घर पर इलाज से गंभीर मरीजों को मिलेगी अस्पताल में जगह
शासन ने लगभग 20 दिन पहले ही आदेश जारी किया है। इसमें कम लक्षण वाले 40 प्रतिशत मरीजों का उपचार उनके घर पर ही किया जाना है। इससे फायदा यह होगा कि उनका उपचार घर पर ही हो जाएगा और अस्पतालों में गंभीर मरीजों को जगह मिल पाएगी और इनका इलाज हो सकेगा। आदेश के तहत चिकित्सकों की टीम तैयार करना है, जो कम लक्षण वाले मरीजों का उनके घर उपचार करेंगी। यानी मरीज की स्थिति को देखते हुए उसे दवा व अन्य वस्तुएं उपलब्ध कराएगी। डाॅ. संजीव कुमरावत ने नागदा में ही दो मरीजों का इसी पद्धति से उपचार भी किया है, लेकिन स्थानीय स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक इसे लेकर कोई तैयारी नहीं की गई है।

खाचराैद में शुरू हुई रेंडम सैंपल की प्रक्रिया
खाचराैद में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा रेंडम सैंपल की प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। इसमें क्लीनिक, अस्पताल, दुकानों सहित अन्य स्थानों से रेंडम सैंपल लिया जाएगा। कलेक्टर के आदेश पर शुरू अभियान में सैंपल देने से मनाही करने पर धारा 188 के तहत कार्रवाई का भी प्रावधान है।

डाॅ. कुमरावत के मुताबिक एक मरीज से 100 लोग हो रहे प्रभावित
डाॅ. कुमरावत के मुताबिक 1 मरीज करीब 100 के बराबर है, यानी एक मरीज से 100 लोग प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। इसके मुताबिक रविवार को 9 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आना यानी 900 लोग प्रभावित हैं। इनमें से कब किसे उपचार की जरूरत पड़ जाए यह कहा नहीं जा सकता है। शहर में सरकारी अस्पताल और बीमा अस्पताल उपलब्ध है। ऐसे में इन्हें कोविड सेंटर बनाया जा सकता है। जब नागदा, महिदपुर, बड़नगर के अस्पताल में ही उपचार होना शुरू हो जाएगा तो जिले के अस्पताल में भीड़ कम होगी और वहां गंभीर मरीजों को उपचार मिल पाएगा। इस और कदम बढ़ाने की जरूरत है कि संक्रमित व्यक्ति को पहले घर या फिर शहर के अस्पताल में समय पर उपचार मिल जाए।

