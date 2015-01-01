पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागदा:सीएसआर फंड से मिल रहा सहयाेग, नगर पालिका दुरुस्त कराए सड़क

नागदा10 मिनट पहले
  • गवर्नमेंट काॅलाेनी की सड़क खराब, पूर्व नपा उपाध्यक्ष ने दिया पत्र

गवर्नमेंट काॅलाेनी की मुख्य सड़क के दुरस्तीकरण और वार्ड क्रमांक 33 की विभिन्न समस्याओं काे लेकर पूर्व नपा उपाध्यक्ष रामसिंह शेखावत ने सीएमओ काे शिकायती पत्र दिया है। इसमें बताया कि गवर्नमेंट काॅलाेनी बिरलाग्राम चाैराहे से रतलाम फाटक हाेकर खाचराैद नाके तक की सड़क कई जगह क्षतिग्रस्त हाे चुकी है।

इस सड़क निर्माण के लिए जनभागीदारी के तहत उद्याेग प्रबंधक द्वारा समय-समय पर अपना हिस्सा नपा काे उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। इसका उपयाेग नपा द्वारा पिछले कई सालाें से मुख्य मार्ग काे दुरुस्त करने व चाैड़ा करने के लिए नहीं किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही लैंक्सेस उद्याेग के सीएसआर फंड से दाे साल पहले निर्मित जिम व वाचनालय की शुरुआत भी अभी तक नहीं की गई है।

बिरलाग्राम श्रमिक बस्ती क्षेत्र में अधिक क्षमता वाला सरकारी मांगलिक परिसर भी नहीं है। वहीं पूरे शहर में दाे समय पानी उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है, लेकिन श्रमिक बस्ती, अशाेक काॅलाेनी व गवर्नमेंट काॅलाेनी के साथ भेदभाव कर एक समय ही पानी दिया जा रहा है। वहीं सीवरेज की व्यवस्था काे दुरुस्त करने सहित अन्य समस्याओं काे बताया गया है। शेखावत ने जल्द इन समस्याओं का समाधान करने की मांग की है। इससे आमजन काे सुविधा मिल सके।

