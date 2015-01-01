पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सर्वब्राह्मण समाज की पहल:300 परिवारों तक पहुंचाएंगे मिठाई और दीये

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आराध्य देव परशुराम का पूजन कर कोरोना योद्धाओं का किया सम्मान

कोरोना काल में जरूरतमंद ब्राह्मण समाज के 300 परिवारों को इस साल दीपावली पर सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज की ओर से मिठाई के पैकेट और मिट्‌टी के दीपक घर जाकर वितरित किए जाएंगे। मंगलवार को वितरण कार्य का शुभारंभ हुआ। इसमें कोरोना योद्धाओं के रूप में प्रशासनिक और पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ समाजजन का सम्मान किया गया। सर्वब्राह्मण समाज के संरक्षक गुलजारीलाल त्रिवेदी ने 300 ब्राह्मण परिवारों को मिठाई के डिब्बे और मिट्टी के दीपक भेंटकर दीपावली का त्योहार ब्राह्मण परिवारों के साथ मनाने का निर्णय लिया है।

मंगलवार दोपहर इंगोरिया रोड स्थित परिसर में एक समारोह के साथ वितरण कार्य की शुरुआत की गई। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में आराध्य देव भगवान परशुरामजी के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पूजा-अर्चना की गई। संरक्षक त्रिवेदी ने बताया कोरोना संकट काल के दौरान कई समाजजन की आर्थिक गतिविधियां प्रभावित हुई थी, तब सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज के पदाधिकारियों के प्रयास से 300 ऐसे ब्राह्मण परिवार चिह्नित किए गए, जिन्हें सहयोग की आवश्यकता थी।

उन्हें राशन किट व जरूरत की सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई गई थी। साथ ही संकल्प लिया था कि सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज उन सभी परिवार को हर समय सहयोग के लिए तैयार रहेगा। उन्हीं परिवारों को दीपावली के अवसर पर घर-घर जाकर अध्यक्ष आनंद दीक्षित और महिला सभा अध्यक्ष निर्मला रावल के साथ समाज के पदाधिकारी मिठाई व दीपक भेंटकर दीपावली की शुभकामना देंगे। त्रिवेदी ने स्वयं के व्यय पर 300 से अधिक ब्राह्मण परिवारों को उपहार स्वरूप मिठाई का डिब्बा और मिट्टी के दीपक उपलब्ध कराए।

सामाजिक पहल की सराहना

कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि नागदा एसडीएम आशुतोष गोस्वामी ने इस सामाजिक पहल की सराहना करते हुए समाज से महामारी से सुरक्षा उपायों में सहयोग के लिए अपेक्षा जताई। अध्यक्षता करते हुए सीएसपी मनोज रत्नाकर ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान शहरवासियों से मिले सहयोग के लिए समाज सेवियों का आभार माना और शहर को सुरक्षित बनाए रखने का आश्वासन दिया।

विशेष अतिथि तहसीलदार आर.के. गुहा, टीआई श्यामचंद्र शर्मा, लायंस क्लब रीजन चेयरमैन हरीश तिवारी, नगर पालिका वरिष्ठ के अभियंता अमित तिवारी थे। अतिथियों के साथ अध्यक्ष दीक्षित एवं महिला सभा अध्यक्ष रावल भी मंचासीन थीं।

कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा अध्यक्ष दीक्षित ने प्रस्तुत की। अतिथि परिचय वरिष्ठ समाजसेवी हनुमानप्रसाद शर्मा ने दिया। सर्वब्राह्मण समाज ने आयोजन मे शामिल हुए सभी वरिष्ठ प्रशासनिक अधिकारी और नीतेश उपाध्याय को कोरोना वॉरियर के रूप में उत्कृष्ट सेवा के लिए सम्मानित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें