पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Nagda
  • Tankers Marked As Empty, Cameras Will Be Installed, Control Room Will Be Built In Mandi Police Station So That Immediate Action Can Be Taken

जागे जिम्मेदार:टैंकर खाली होने की जगह चिह्नित, कैमरे लगाएंगे, मंडी थाने में बनेगा कंट्रोल रूम ताकि तुरंत कार्रवाई हो सके

नागदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंबल को प्रदूषण से बचाने के लिए प्रशासन-पुलिस आगे आए, उद्योग की मदद से लगाए जाएंगे कैमरे

उद्योगों के एसिड युक्त केमिकल वेस्ट से चंबल नदी को प्रदूषित होने से बचाने के लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारी आगे आए हैं। इस मामले में अब उन संदिग्ध स्थानों को चिह्नित कर लिया गया है, जहां प्रशासन-पुलिस को टैंकर खाली होने की आशंका है।

इन स्थानों पर अब जल्द ही कैमरे लगाकर मॉनीटरिंग की जाएगी। मंडी थाने में इसका कंट्रोल रूम बनाया जाएगा, ताकि कोई भी संदिग्ध गतिविधि या टैंकर खाली होने के फुटेज दिखाए देते ही पुलिस तत्काल कार्रवाई कर सके।

प्रशासन ने यह दावा किया था कि नागदा में कोई केमिकल वेस्ट वाले टैंकर खाली नहीं होते हैं। भास्कर ने 29 अक्टूबर के अंक में इसकी पड़ताल कर खुलासा किया कि केमिकल वेस्ट और एसिड युक्त वेस्ट केमिकल के टैंकर अभी भी आसपास के इलाकों में खाली करके इसे चंबल नदी में बहाया जा रहा है।

भास्कर ने खबर के जरिए शहर से करीब 5 किलोमीटर दूर परमारखेड़ी स्थित चंबल नदी की वास्तविकता भी दिखाई। यहां नदी का पानी केमिकल वेस्ट मिलने के कारण लाल व काला हो चुका है। एसिड युक्त केमिकल वेस्ट को नदी में बहाए जाने के कारण नदी के भीतर चट्टानों का रंग तक सफेद हो चुका है।

खबर का असर : अफसरों ने कैमरे लगाने का लिया निर्णय

भास्कर की पड़ताल के बाद टैंकर खाली होने वाले संदिग्ध स्थानों पर अधिकारियों ने जल्द ही कैमरे लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। शहर के ही एक उद्योग प्रबंधन के सहयोग से कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। संभवत: 2 नवंबर को प्रशासन-पुलिस के साथ उद्योग प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों द्वारा इन संदिग्ध स्थानों का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा।

इसके बाद कैमरे लगवाने के लिए आगे की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। प्रशासन ने इन कैमरों की मॉनीटरिंग का जिम्मा मंडी थाने को सौंपा है। इससे पुलिस तत्काल कार्रवाई भी कर सके। मंडी थाना प्रभारी श्यामचंद्र शर्मा ने बताया मंडी थाने में ही कैमरों को कंट्रोल रूम बनाया जाएगा। इससे प्रतिदिन 24 घंटे निगरानी की जा सकेगी। पहले चरण में चार स्थान पर कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। इसके बाद आवश्यकता पड़ने पर अन्य स्थानों को भी चिह्नित कर कैमरे लगाने की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।

ट्रांसपोर्ट्स की मिलीभगत से रात में खाली होते हैं टैंकर

ट्रांसपोर्ट्स की मिलीभगत से टैंकर चालक दिन की बजाय रात में गुपचुप तरीके से शहर में कुछ स्थानों पर टैंकर खाली करते हैं। छोटे-छोटे नालों के माध्यम से यह केमिकल वेस्ट बहाया जाता है, जो आगे जाकर चंबल नदी में जाकर मिल जाता है। यह केमिकल वेस्ट इतना घातक है कि जलीय जीवों के अलावा इंसानों के लिए भी खतरनाक है। इससे नदी भी गंभीर रूप प्रदूषित हो चुकी है। कुछ गैरेज संचालक भी ट्रांसपोर्ट्स से मिलकर टैंकर खाली कराने का काम करते हैं। यह भी सूचना है कि केमिकल वेस्ट टैंकर खाली करने के लिए इन लोगों ने मिलकर अंडर ग्राउंड पाइप लाइन तक बिछा रखी है।

उद्योग की मदद से लगाए जाएंगे कैमरे

उन स्थानों पर उद्योग की मदद से कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे, जहां केमिकल वेस्ट वाले टैंकर खाली होने की आशंका है। मंडी थाना पुलिस को इसकी कंट्रोलिंग दी जाएगी। मंडी थाने में ही कंट्रोल रूम बनाया जाएगा। उद्योग के अधिकारियों के साथ स्पॉट विजिट कर जल्द ही कैमरे लगाने का कार्य किया जाएगा।

-आशुतोष गोस्वामी, एसडीएम, नागदा​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें